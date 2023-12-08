SAG-AFTRA Advocates for Fair Treatment of Video Game Performers at the Game Awards

SAG-AFTRA members and the Game Workers of SoCal (GWSC) will be making their voices heard outside of the Game Awards this year, raising awareness about the ongoing issues faced by performers in the video game industry. While the guild is not currently on strike, a strike authorization vote in September means that a strike is still a possibility if negotiations do not progress.

The three core issues that remain unresolved between SAG-AFTRA and video game producers are wage increases, safety measures for movement performers, and ethical protections for artificial intelligence (AI) use in video games. Specifically, SAG-AFTRA is advocating for transparency, informed consent, and fair compensation when AI is used to create new performances that actors did not actually perform.

Sarah Elmaleh, who chairs SAG-AFTRA’s Interactive Media Negotiating Committee, explains that they are not seeking a complete ban on AI but rather reasonable and collaborative terms that prevent the exploitation of professional performers. This issue has been a major concern for voice actors, who have been vocal about it in recent months.

Furthermore, Elmaleh expresses disappointment over Microsoft’s recent announcement of working on AI-enhanced characters without consulting SAG-AFTRA. Given that many Microsoft subsidiaries and projects are signed to the union agreement, this announcement bypasses the necessary negotiations for AI rights outlined in labor law.

SAG-AFTRA emphasizes that their fight is not limited to voice actors alone and that the impact of AI extends throughout the video game industry. However, unionization provides voice actors with the ability to collectively bargain for frameworks that will benefit the entire industry.

In addition to highlighting these issues, SAG-AFTRA stands in solidarity with the Game Workers of SoCal, recognizing the challenging year that game developers have faced, including layoffs and reports of toxic workplaces. They believe that advocating for the well-being and sustainability of all industry professionals is essential to creating a thriving and rewarding gaming industry.

As the Game Awards celebrate the achievements of the industry, it is important to remember the individuals behind the games and support their rights and protections. When they are treated fairly and their basic needs are met, the industry as a whole flourishes, resulting in more great games for everyone to enjoy.