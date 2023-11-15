Kediler: Bakteriyel Kokular Yoluyla Koku İletişiminin Sırlarını Ortaya Çıkarmak

A recent groundbreaking study conducted at the University of California, Davis has shed new light on how domestic cats use scent to communicate with one another. While it has long been known that mammals, including cats, utilize scents for various social behaviors, this research explores the role of bacterial odors derived from anal glands in the feline olfactory communication system. The study, published in Scientific Reports, adds to the growing body of scientific literature highlighting the connection between microbial communities and odor perception in mammals.

The researchers, led by Connie Rojas, a postdoctoral researcher working alongside Professor Jonathan Eisen, employed a multifaceted approach to investigate anal gland secretions of 23 domestic cats. Through DNA sequencing, mass spectrometry, and microbial culturing, they aimed to unravel the chemicals present in the secretions and their microbial origins.

The results revealed that cats’ scents comprise a mixture of volatile organic compounds, including aldehydes, alcohols, esters, and ketones. These odorants play a crucial role in various aspects of feline behavior, such as territorial marking, mate attraction, and rival repulsion. Although human olfactory systems struggle to detect these scents, they hold great significance in cats’ social lives.

Interestingly, the study uncovered the highly variable nature of cats’ microbiomes, with five bacteria genera, namely Corynebacterium, Bacteroides, Proteus, Lactobacillus, and Streptococcus, dominating the overall composition. However, individual cats displayed distinct microbial profiles, suggesting a range of factors influencing their microbiome diversity, including age, obesity, diet, overall health, and living environment.

Moreover, the team identified numerous organic compounds in the anal gland secretions, and genetic analysis indicated that these chemicals may be synthesized by the bacteria residing in the anal glands.

With future aspirations to expand their research, the scientists aim to include a larger sample size of domestic cats and explore scent communication in other species within the feline family.

SSS:

Q: How do cats use scent to communicate?

A: Cats utilize scent to mark their territory, attract mates, and repel rivals.

Q: What are the main bacteria genera found in cats’ anal gland secretions?

A: The dominant bacteria genera identified in the study were Corynebacterium, Bacteroides, Proteus, Lactobacillus, and Streptococcus.

Q: Are cats’ microbiomes consistent across individuals?

A: No, the study revealed highly variable microbiomes between individual cats, with older cats generally displaying a different microbiome from younger animals.

Q: What factors can influence cats’ microbial populations?

A: The cat’s diet, health conditions, and overall living environment are among the factors that may impact microbial populations in cats.

Q: How do cats’ scents affect their behavior?

A: The volatile organic compounds present in cats’ scents are integral to various behaviors, including territorial marking, mate attraction, and rival repulsion.

Kaynak: California Üniversitesi, Davis