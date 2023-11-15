Yeni Xbox Black Friday Fırsatları Ortaya Çıktı, Heyecan Verici İndirimler Oyuncuları Bekliyor!

Microsoft has just made an official announcement confirming the release of exciting new Xbox Black Friday deals this week. From November 17 to 27, gamers can indulge in a plethora of discounts on consoles, games, accessories, and more. Notably, these deals coincide with PlayStation’s Black Friday deals and the offerings of major retailers like Amazon.

Major Discounts On Xbox Consoles and Accessories:

The Xbox Black Friday announcements bring forth a range of thrilling discounts. Gamers can enjoy a handsome $50 off on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. Additionally, there is a $10 discount on Xbox controllers, making it an excellent time for gamers to upgrade their gaming gear.

Unbelievable Discounts on Games:

The Xbox Black Friday deals also bring forth significant discounts on a wide selection of Xbox and PC games. Players can expect up to a staggering 67% discount on various game titles. Whether you’re a fan of action-packed adventures, intense racing simulations, or captivating role-playing experiences, the Xbox Black Friday deals have something in store for everyone.

Xbox Black Friday Timeline:

The timeline of the Xbox Black Friday deals is as follows:

– Starting from November 17:

– Save up to 50% on digital games

– Save up to 65% on select games from Xbox Game Studios

– Save up to 67% on select PC digital games

– Starting from November 18:

– $50 off select Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles

– $10 off select Xbox Wireless Controllers

– Starting from November 23:

– Get free engraving on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, designed with Xbox Design Lab

Sıkça Sorulan Sorular (SSS)

1. When are the Xbox Black Friday deals available?

The Xbox Black Friday deals will be available from November 17 to 27.

2. How much discount can I expect on Xbox consoles?

Both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles will be available at $50 off during the Black Friday sale.

3. Are there any discounts on Xbox games?

Yes, there will be discounts up to 67% on select Xbox and PC games.

4. Can I save money on Xbox controllers?

Absolutely! Xbox Wireless Controllers will be available at a $10 discount during the Black Friday sale.

Kaynak: IGN