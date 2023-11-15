Ideon Technologies, Kritik Mineraller Tedarik Zincirinde Devrim Yaratmak İçin Stanford Üniversitesi ile İşbirliği Yapıyor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 15, 2023– Canadian subsurface intelligence company Ideon Technologies has announced its partnership with Stanford University’s Mineral-X program. This innovative collaboration aims to reshape the critical minerals supply chain by integrating geosciences, resource economics, data science, and artificial intelligence (AI) to inform decision-making.

Ideon Technologies, a pioneer in muon tomography, will work closely with faculty and scientists at Stanford University to conduct collaborative research on technological advancements. The focus will be on optimizing exploration targeting, enhancing resource characterization, and reducing the timeline from the discovery of critical mineral assets to production. By employing advanced data analysis and stochastic modeling, Ideon aims to maximize ore body knowledge, leading to more efficient and sustainable mining practices.

The partnership between Ideon Technologies and Stanford University addresses the pressing issue of geological uncertainty in the mining industry. Traditionally, mining companies rely on drilling to gain visibility into the subsurface, often resulting in high-risk, high-cost decisions based on limited information. By leveraging the expertise of Stanford’s renowned researchers, Ideon Technologies seeks to provide mining companies with comprehensive data, enabling them to make informed decisions, extend mine life, and achieve compelling economic outcomes.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Stanford University to tackle the challenges of the critical minerals supply chain,” states Gary Agnew, CEO & Co-Founder of Ideon Technologies. “This partnership will yield better knowledge of ore body characteristics, revolutionize mine planning, and drive efficiencies throughout the entire mining value chain.”

Dr. Jef Caers, Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Stanford, will serve as a liaison with Ideon Technologies. Through Mineral-X, the collaboration aims to expedite the transition to clean energy by accelerating the volume and speed of critical mineral supply. By developing protocols that prioritize sustainability and community representation, Stanford and Ideon Technologies envision a future that champions environmental stewardship.

Ideon Technologies’ proprietary subsurface intelligence platform integrates state-of-the-art detector hardware, imaging systems, multi-physics fusion, and inversion technologies with artificial intelligence. The comprehensive solution provides unparalleled visibility underground, generating high-resolution 3D models that help identify and monitor mineral deposits with confidence.

With its groundbreaking muon tomography technology, Ideon Technologies sets itself apart by offering the only straight-line subsurface imaging method available. By harnessing cosmic rays from space, this passive and free energy source enables precise anomaly location at depths unsupported by other geophysics methods. The continuous data capture of muon tomography ensures improved imaging results over time, enhancing the accuracy and reliability of dense mineral maps.

Ideon Technologies will be sharing progress on their deliverables at the Mineral-X Symposium, scheduled to take place at Stanford University in June 2024.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Ideon Technologies’ collaboration with Stanford University?

The partnership aims to revolutionize the critical minerals supply chain by leveraging advanced technologies, including data science and artificial intelligence, to optimize exploration targeting and resource characterization.

How will this collaboration benefit the mining industry?

By providing mining companies with comprehensive data on ore body characteristics, the collaboration will enable better-informed decision-making, extend mine life, and drive greater efficiencies throughout the entire mining value chain.

What is muon tomography, and how does it benefit mineral exploration?

Muon tomography is a subsurface imaging technology that utilizes cosmic rays from space. It offers unparalleled visibility underground, enabling precise anomaly location and the generation of high-resolution 3D density maps. This technology enhances the accuracy and reliability of mineral exploration, reducing risk and environmental impact.

What is the role of Stanford’s Mineral-X program in the collaboration?

The Mineral-X program at Stanford University is an industrial affiliates program focused on technological innovation for a resilient mineral supply chain and achieving clean renewable energy. Stanford’s expertise and resources will support Ideon Technologies in developing advanced geophysical techniques and protocols that champion sustainability and community representation.