Porsche Design, Honor Magic 6'nın Şık Yeni Versiyonunu Tanıttı

In an exciting partnership, Porsche Design and Honor have teamed up to create a stunning new variant of the Honor Magic 6 smartphone. The latest design leaks reveal a sleek and stylish device that is sure to impress.

The Porsche Design edition of the Honor Magic 6 features a striking two-tone leather finish on the back, with red and black colors intercrossing just below the camera island. The triple camera array is positioned horizontally, and the logos of both Honor and Porsche Design are prominently displayed on the lower black part of the back.

However, it is the Honor Magic 6 Pro by Porsche Design that steals the show. The renders showcase a pearl white device with a luxurious accent on the circle camera island, reminiscent of a sports car’s accelerometer. The circle is adorned with red marks on the right side, adding to the overall allure. The cameras in this variant are uniquely placed in an off-beat triangular arrangement, immediately drawing attention.

While details on the technical specifications of the Porsche Design versions are scarce, rumors suggest that the Honor Magic 6 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It is also expected to boast a 2K OLED display with a pill-shaped cutout for dual-front-facing cameras, Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14, and a Smart Island notification feature.

This collaboration between Porsche Design and Honor is not the first time Porsche Design has ventured into the mobile phone market. In the past, they have partnered with Huawei to create exclusive editions of popular smartphones such as the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 30 RS, and Huawei Mate 10 Pro.

Overall, the new Porsche Design edition of the Honor Magic 6 promises to be a visually stunning and technologically advanced device that will surely turn heads. Fans of Porsche Design and Honor alike can look forward to experiencing the perfect marriage of style and performance in the latest smartphone offering.