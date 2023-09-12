Şehir hayatı

Forza Motorsport, Görme Engelli Oyuncular için Erişilebilirlik Modunu Tanıtıyor

Eylül 12, 2023
Forza Motorsport, the popular racing game franchise, is continuing to push the boundaries of accessibility. Following the introduction of in-game sign language and time-slowing options in previous iterations, the upcoming Forza Motorsport game aims to cater to blind players with its new mode called Blind Drive Assist.

Accessibility advocate and blind gamer, Steve Saylor, recently had the opportunity to test the mode and shared his experience on Twitter. The mode utilizes a combination of audio cues and customizations to assist blind players during gameplay.

The audio cues in Blind Drive Assist provide guidance similar to what is found in rally driving games, where upcoming turns are described. However, Forza Motorsport takes it a step further by incorporating sophisticated sonar-like feedback. Players are provided with various sounds that indicate the position of their car on the track relative to its sides and turns, as well as cues for braking and accelerating.

Saylor initially described the audio cues as a “cacophony of sound,” but after adjusting the volume meters and tone levels to suit his preferences, he saw a significant improvement in his racing abilities. In a video, he explains how finding the right settings and becoming familiar with the cues ultimately led him to win a race.

It’s important to note that blindness does not necessarily mean a complete lack of vision. It refers to a visual impairment where sight is greatly impacted. Saylor provides eloquent visual explanations of this concept in a video he has shared.

With the introduction of Blind Drive Assist, Forza Motorsport becomes an aural experience with visual support. This marks a significant milestone in accessibility for racing games.

Other accessibility options in the game include the ability to remove car collisions for single-player gaming, turning AI cars into ghosts, audio descriptions for cutscenes, and highly specific volume options for different aspects of the game’s sounds.

Turn 10 Studios, the developer behind Forza Motorsport, collaborated with accessibility consultant Brandon Cole and Steve Saylor to create the Blind Drive Assist mode. The game is set to release on October 10, with early access available to those who purchase the Premium Edition.

