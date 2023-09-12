Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Haberler

Perakende Enflasyonu Ağustos'ta Yavaşladı, Ancak RBI Hedefinin Üzerinde Kaldı

ByGabriel Bota

Eylül 12, 2023
Perakende Enflasyonu Ağustos'ta Yavaşladı, Ancak RBI Hedefinin Üzerinde Kaldı

The latest official data released on Tuesday revealed that retail inflation in India slowed down in August to 6.83% from a year ago. However, it continues to be higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s target of 4% (+/-2). In July, consumer inflation had reached a 15-month high of 7.44%.

The decrease in inflation can be attributed to easing prices of edible oil and a slight decline in vegetable inflation. The combined food price index eased to 9.94% in August compared to a rise of 11.51% in the previous month. This indicates a gradual stabilization of food prices.

It is important to note that retail inflation has remained above the desired target for several months. This persistent high inflation rate can have adverse effects on the economy, including reduced purchasing power and increased production costs for businesses. The Reserve Bank of India has been closely monitoring the situation and implementing various measures to control inflation.

Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services is rising, and subsequently, the purchasing power of currency is falling. It is an important economic indicator used by central banks, such as the Reserve Bank of India, to make decisions regarding monetary policy.

While the decrease in retail inflation is a positive development, it is essential to continue monitoring the situation to ensure that inflation remains within the desired range. Efforts to stabilize food prices and control inflation will play a crucial role in supporting economic growth and stability.

kaynaklar:
– “Retail inflation slows to 6.83% in August from a year ago” – HT Media Limited
- Hindistan Rezerv Bankası

By Gabriel Bota

İlgili Mesaj

Haberler

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Güncellemesi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime'den Esinlenen Yeni Beceri Ağacı Avantajlarını Tanıtıyor

Eylül 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Haberler

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC – Destansı Yolculuğun Devamı

Eylül 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Haberler

Arm, Halka Arzla Nasdaq'ta Başarılı Bir Çıkış Yaptı

Eylül 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota

Kaçırdın

Teknolojilerimiz

Transit ile Tanışın: Sorunsuz Şarkı Geçişleri İçin Bir Eklenti

Eylül 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar
Teknolojilerimiz

WhatsApp, Reklam Verdiği İddialarını Reddetti, WhatsApp Kanalları Özelliğini Başlattı

Eylül 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar
Teknolojilerimiz

Volvo ve Polestar Araç Sahipleri Park Ederken veya Şarj Ederken İçerik Yayınlayacak

Eylül 15, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar
Teknolojilerimiz

Bose Yeni Ultra QuietComfort Kulaklık Serisini Tanıttı

Eylül 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Yorumlar