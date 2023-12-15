In an exciting announcement, the Erie Zoo has appointed Melissa “Roo” Kojanciehe as its new chief executive officer (CEO), paving the way for the future of the organization. After an extensive search process, Kojanciehe emerged as the most qualified candidate to take on this crucial role.

Kojanciehe’s deep connection with the Erie Zoo spans several decades, during which she has served as an animal keeper, educator, and most recently, as the chief operating officer (COO). Her dedication and passion for the zoo’s mission have been evident throughout her tenure, and her visionary leadership has made a substantial impact on the organization.

One of Kojanciehe’s notable achievements as COO was spearheading the efforts for reaccreditation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). She worked tirelessly to ensure that the zoo met all the necessary requirements, completing a strategic plan in collaboration with an AZA mentor. This milestone not only solidified the zoo’s commitment to excellence but also laid the foundation for future growth and success.

Reflecting on Kojanciehe’s appointment, Scott Mitchell, the director of development at the Erie Zoo, expressed his confidence in her abilities. Having worked closely with Kojanciehe for over two decades, he attested to her unparalleled vision and unwavering commitment to the zoo’s advancement. With Kojanciehe at the helm, the Erie Zoo is poised to thrive in the 21st century.

Under Kojanciehe’s leadership, the Erie Zoo has already made significant strides, including welcoming 27 new animals, completing two new exhibits, and embarking on preparations for the zoo’s upcoming centennial celebration. Her qualifications, energy, and dedication make her the ideal candidate to lead the Erie Zoo into a bright and promising future.

As the new CEO, Kojanciehe is set to build upon the zoo’s existing successes, fostering further growth, and delivering exceptional experiences for visitors and animal residents alike. The Erie community can eagerly anticipate the innovative initiatives and groundbreaking achievements that will come to fruition under Melissa “Roo” Kojanciehe’s inspiring leadership.