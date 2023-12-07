Guilty Gear Strive'ın Yeni DLC Karakteri The Game Awards Öncesinde Açıklandı

Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia has unexpectedly revealed the next playable DLC character for Guilty Gear Strive ahead of The Game Awards. Elphelt Valentine is set to join the roster and is apparently available for download right now, as per the official Bandai Namco website.

While a trailer for Elphelt Valentine is currently private and expected to go live during The Game Awards, the blog post on the Bandai Namco website provides details on the new fighter. According to the post, Elphelt is designed to be accessible to players while having an arsenal of mix-up tools to overwhelm opponents.

It’s unclear whether Elphelt is actually available for download at the moment, but considering the blog’s mention of a later announcement, it seems likely that this revelation was premature. The website’s ties to Bandai Namco’s Asia branch, along with the post date of December 8, further suggest that it was meant to be announced during The Game Awards.

In addition to the character announcement, Bandai Namco also shared details about Guilty Gear Strive’s upcoming updates. The game will receive more battle balance adjustments through a free update, including new special moves for Axl Low and Potemkin. Furthermore, a new online versus mode called “TEAM OF 3” is set to release in 2024, with six players competing against each other simultaneously.

Players interested in expanding their Guilty Gear Strive experience can purchase Season Pass 3, which includes Elphelt Valentine, Johnny, two upcoming characters, two battle stages, and additional character colors. With all the exciting new content coming to Guilty Gear Strive, fans of the game have plenty to look forward to in the future.