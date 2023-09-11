Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Haberler

Can AI Take Over Client Feedback?

ByGabriel Bota

Eylül 11, 2023
Can AI Take Over Client Feedback?

Dentsu Creative has developed “The Artificial Client,” an AI experiment that provides feedback on creative work from three fictional client personas. The experiment, although more playful than serious, highlights the potential applications of AI in the industry. The agency suggests that AI can be used to test real creative work and uncover insights with virtual customer personas. Additionally, AI can be applied to design engaging branded experiences and assist customers in finding the right products. It can also be utilized to answer complex customer questions.

The Artificial Client combines various AI models, including InstructBLIP and Microsoft Azure’s Viseme API, to achieve capabilities not readily available with commonly used models. This ability to test, train, and combine AI models enables the agency to rapidly prototype and build AI products at scale. According to Dentsu Creative Amsterdam’s head of technology, Luke Vink, the purpose of The Artificial Client is to showcase the potential use cases of AI and demonstrate how brands can create a unique AI voice through relevant, branded AI assistants.

Boris Nihom, co-CEO of Dentsu Creative Amsterdam, emphasizes that while AI can be a valuable tool, it cannot replace the importance of a real client-agency relationship. The agency views AI prototypes as a means of testing the limits of current technology and enhancing the customer experience.

Overall, The Artificial Client serves as an entertaining demonstration of the possibilities AI offers in the creative industry. By harnessing the power of different AI models, brands can leverage AI to improve their creative processes and deliver enhanced customer experiences.

kaynaklar:
– Dentsu Creative Amsterdam
– InstructBLIP
– Microsoft Azure’s Viseme API

By Gabriel Bota

İlgili Mesaj

Haberler

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Güncellemesi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime'den Esinlenen Yeni Beceri Ağacı Avantajlarını Tanıtıyor

Eylül 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Haberler

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC – Destansı Yolculuğun Devamı

Eylül 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Haberler

Arm, Halka Arzla Nasdaq'ta Başarılı Bir Çıkış Yaptı

Eylül 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota

Kaçırdın

Teknolojilerimiz

WhatsApp, Reklam Verdiği İddialarını Reddetti, WhatsApp Kanalları Özelliğini Başlattı

Eylül 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar
Teknolojilerimiz

Volvo ve Polestar Araç Sahipleri Park Ederken veya Şarj Ederken İçerik Yayınlayacak

Eylül 15, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar
Teknolojilerimiz

Bose Yeni Ultra QuietComfort Kulaklık Serisini Tanıttı

Eylül 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Yorumlar
Haberler

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Güncellemesi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime'den Esinlenen Yeni Beceri Ağacı Avantajlarını Tanıtıyor

Eylül 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Yorumlar