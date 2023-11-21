NBCUniversal’s Media Group has recently announced the addition of Bernadette Simpao as the senior vice president of strategic communications. Simpao, a former PR executive at Apple and AMC, will be focusing on streamer Peacock in her new role. Her appointment underlines NBCUniversal’s commitment to strengthening its communication efforts across various brands within the entertainment and direct-to-consumer divisions.

Simpao brings a wealth of experience to her new position, having served in key roles at industry-leading companies. At Apple, she led global public relations and communications for the Apple TV app and the company’s video and sports businesses. During her time at Apple, Simpao oversaw major initiatives such as the launch of Apple TV+ and the development of streaming services like Major League Soccer’s MLS Season Pass.

Before joining Apple, Simpao held the position of vice president of corporate communications at AMC Networks. Her tenure at Viacom spanned a decade, where she worked in various communications roles across international divisions, BET Networks, and Viacom corporate.

Simpao’s expertise in managing high-profile launches and partnerships will undoubtedly strengthen NBCUniversal’s communication strategies. Her extensive background in corporate communication, coupled with her proven track record in the industry, positions her well for success in her new role.

In early November, NBCUniversal announced layoffs across three divisions: Peacock marketing, NBCUniversal Entertainment, and ad sales. The majority of these cuts, approximately 30 to 40 employees, were made at Peacock as part of a restructuring under CMO Shannon Willett.