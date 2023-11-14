New Android Warning: Be Aware of Older Versions!

If you are an Android user, it is crucial to read this article carefully as it could potentially save you from a significant problem in the future. The Ministry of IT and Information has issued a critical alert for Android users, warning that if your phone has a version older than Android 13, you should be cautious as anyone can easily hack into it.

There are several software vulnerabilities in all versions below Android 13, allowing hackers to access your device and even transfer money from your bank account. The alerted Android versions include Android 1, Android 11, Android 12, Android 12L, and Android 13.

Moreover, the government has identified hardware flaws in Android 11 and Android 12 along with software vulnerabilities. This includes components from MediaTek, Qualcomm, and other manufacturers. The software issues range from problems in the Google Play system to system frameworks.

Following this alert, Google has promptly addressed the concerns by releasing an update to fix the software on your phone. Therefore, there is no need to panic. They have also issued advisory guidelines, advising users to update their phones immediately if they haven’t already done so.

1. What are the affected Android versions?

2. Are there hardware vulnerabilities as well?

3. Has Google released an update?

4. How can I keep my phone safe?

Make sure to always keep your phone updated with the latest patches and updates provided by Google. Avoid clicking on unknown links and refrain from downloading apps from platforms other than Google Play.