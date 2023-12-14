Alfa Romeo Announces Launch of Electric SUV, the Milano

Italian automaker Alfa Romeo is taking a step towards its goal of becoming a luxury car manufacturer by delivering its first-ever battery electric vehicle next year. Alfa Romeo has had its fair share of challenges over the years but is determined to make a comeback in the automotive industry. CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has recently announced a plan to launch a new model every year from 2022 to 2026, with the aim of going fully electric by 2027.

While Alfa Romeo has faced delays in its electrification journey, primarily due to the launch of its plug-in hybrid Tonale in the US market, the brand remains committed to its transition to electric mobility. In an effort to compete with companies like BMW in the US market, Alfa Romeo is gearing up to introduce larger and more luxurious electric SUVs. The first of these electric SUVs will debut in Italy this spring and will be named the Milano.

As the name suggests, the Milano pays tribute to the Italian city of Milan, where Alfa Romeo was founded over a century ago. The Milano will mark Alfa Romeo’s entry into the B-Segment, the largest market segment in Europe. While it will initially be launched as a battery electric vehicle, there are plans to introduce a hybrid combustion version in the future. However, the Milano will likely be the last combustion variant from Alfa Romeo before the brand fully transitions to electric vehicles.

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato expressed excitement about the Milano and what it represents for the brand’s future. He stated that the Milano completes Alfa Romeo’s lineup and serves as a “welcome back” to loyal Alfa Romeo fans, while also offering a unique sporting experience and Italian design to a new audience.

Looking ahead, Alfa Romeo has a clear vision for its production pipeline. The next three years will be crucial for the brand’s electrification strategy, with the debut of the Milano SUV scheduled for 2024. In 2025, Alfa Romeo plans to unveil its first vehicle exclusively powered by electricity, and by 2027, the brand aims to have its entire range comprised of 100% electric vehicles.

As Alfa Romeo reports a rise in global sales for 2023, all eyes will be on the Milan debut of the Milano in April 2024. Enthusiasts and potential customers alike are eager to see what Alfa Romeo brings to the table with its first all-electric offering.