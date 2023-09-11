Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Teknolojilerimiz

Ubisoft'un XDefiant'ı Eylül veya Ekim Ayında Çıkabilir

ByRobert Andrew

Eylül 11, 2023
Ubisoft'un XDefiant'ı Eylül veya Ekim Ayında Çıkabilir

Ubisoft’s highly anticipated free-to-play first-person shooter game, XDefiant, may be launching somewhere between the middle of September to the middle of October. The game recently faced a setback when it was denied certification by PlayStation and Xbox.

According to producer Mark Rubin, the certification process for XDefiant began in July. However, in mid-August, Ubisoft received the disappointing news that the game did not pass certification. This meant that the game could not be released by the end of August as initially planned.

Now, Ubisoft is working diligently to address compliances and functionality bugs within the game. The company plans to resubmit XDefiant for certification in less than two weeks. If the game passes, it can be officially released by the middle to late September.

Rubin mentioned that the game is expected to receive a conditional Pass, which would require Ubisoft to implement a Day One Patch. Consequently, the release of XDefiant is now anticipated for early to middle October.

Rubin explained that the development of XDefiant has deviated from the standard rules for game releases. The game has been showcased during multiple beta phases, allowing millions of players to experience it before its official launch. Ubisoft remains committed to releasing the game as soon as it’s ready and will continue to provide updates on its progress.

XDefiant, developed by Ubisoft San Francisco, has garnered attention for its exciting gameplay. Although it still requires fine-tuning, the core mechanics have been well received during beta testing.

Sources: Ubisoft, IGN

By Robert Andrew

İlgili Mesaj

Teknolojilerimiz

Volvo ve Polestar Araç Sahipleri Park Ederken veya Şarj Ederken İçerik Yayınlayacak

Eylül 15, 2023 Mafo Brescia
Teknolojilerimiz

Bose Yeni Ultra QuietComfort Kulaklık Serisini Tanıttı

Eylül 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Teknolojilerimiz

Paper Mario: Nintendo Switch'in Bin Yıllık Kapısı: Görsel Yükseltmelerin Maliyeti Var mı?

Eylül 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kaçırdın

Teknolojilerimiz

Volvo ve Polestar Araç Sahipleri Park Ederken veya Şarj Ederken İçerik Yayınlayacak

Eylül 15, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar
Teknolojilerimiz

Bose Yeni Ultra QuietComfort Kulaklık Serisini Tanıttı

Eylül 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Yorumlar
Haberler

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Güncellemesi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime'den Esinlenen Yeni Beceri Ağacı Avantajlarını Tanıtıyor

Eylül 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Yorumlar
Teknolojilerimiz

Paper Mario: Nintendo Switch'in Bin Yıllık Kapısı: Görsel Yükseltmelerin Maliyeti Var mı?

Eylül 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar