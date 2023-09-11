Şehir hayatı

ByRobert Andrew

Eylül 11, 2023
Starfield, Skyrim'in Steam'deki Eşzamanlı Oyuncu Rekorunu Aştı

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated space game, continues to break records since its release. The game has now surpassed Skyrim’s peak concurrent player count on Steam, reaching 330,723 players at the same time. This number exceeds Skyrim’s record of 287,411 concurrent players set back in 2011.

It’s worth noting that these figures are based only on Steam players, as Starfield is also available on PC via Game Pass and on Xbox consoles. Xbox head Phil Spencer has previously announced that Starfield had already garnered over a million players across all platforms on September 7th.

While Starfield’s launch is considered to be bigger than any Fallout game to date, it still falls short of the concurrent player numbers reached by Fallout 4 in 2015. Fallout 4 peaked at nearly 473,000 concurrent players during its release. However, Starfield is performing significantly better than Fallout 76, which only reached a maximum of 32,982 players in 2020.

Despite not surpassing the concurrent player numbers of other popular RPGs like Baldur’s Gate 3, Starfield has claimed the fifth spot for the biggest game on Steam. It currently sits behind PUBG: Battlegrounds, Baldur’s Gate 3, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Starfield’s success since its launch demonstrates the high level of anticipation and interest in the game. As players continue to explore the vastness of space in this immersive RPG, it will be interesting to see how it fares in comparison to other popular titles in the future.

Sources: Developer comments, SteamDB records

By Robert Andrew

