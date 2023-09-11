Şehir hayatı

Samsung, Galaxy A6.0 İçin One UI 34 Betasını Yayınladı

Eylül 11, 2023
Samsung has recently launched the highly anticipated One UI 6.0 beta for its Galaxy A34 smartphone in the UK. This beta version, labeled A346BXXU4ZWI1, weighs approximately 2GB and comes bundled with the latest Android 14 operating system.

While the beta program has begun in the UK, it is expected to expand to other countries such as China, India, Korea, Germany, and Poland soon. This means that Galaxy A34 users in these regions can also expect to test out the new features and improvements introduced in One UI 6.0.

To participate in the beta program, Galaxy A34 owners must first install the Samsung Members app on their devices. From there, they can easily apply for the beta program and wait for the update to become available under the Software update section in their device’s Settings.

The Galaxy A34 One UI 6.0 beta program follows the successful beta programs conducted for the Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy A54. Samsung is known for actively involving its users in the testing and improvement process, ensuring a more stable and refined software experience for its customers.

With One UI 6.0, Samsung aims to enhance the overall user experience by introducing new features, improving performance and security, and optimizing the user interface. As a major update to the previous One UI 5.5, it is expected to bring significant improvements and a fresh look to the Galaxy A34.

By Gabriel Bota

