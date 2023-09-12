Şehir hayatı

Oppo, Kullanıcılara Ücretsiz Pil Değişimi Sunacak

ByRobert Andrew

Eylül 12, 2023
Oppo is reportedly planning to introduce a new battery replacement service for its users, allowing them to get their smartphone batteries replaced for free if needed. The first device to benefit from this initiative is said to be the Oppo A2 Pro 5G, which is expected to launch in the Chinese market on September 15.

According to prominent tipsters Digital Chat Station and Whylab, Oppo will offer free battery replacements within a four-year timeframe. If the battery health percentage drops below 80 percent during this period, Oppo will replace the battery under the after-sales service. This policy is expected to be announced alongside the launch of the Oppo A2 Pro 5G.

The Oppo A2 Pro 5G has been the subject of rumors and speculation for some time. Previous leaks suggest that the device will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumored to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and will come in various RAM and storage options, including 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. The smartphone is also said to have a triple rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. Furthermore, it is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

The battery replacement service is a welcome addition for Oppo users, providing them with peace of mind knowing that their device’s battery can be replaced free of charge if needed. It remains to be seen if this service will be extended to other Oppo devices in the future.

