Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Teknolojilerimiz

Mortal Kombat 1 Lansman Fragmanı Reiko ve Shang Tsung'un Oynanışını Ortaya Çıkarıyor

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Eylül 12, 2023
Mortal Kombat 1 Lansman Fragmanı Reiko ve Shang Tsung'un Oynanışını Ortaya Çıkarıyor

The latest Mortal Kombat 1 launch trailer not only gives fans a sneak peek at the gameplay for the characters Reiko and Shang Tsung, but also unveils their gruesome fatalities. The trailer showcases story elements involving the rebirth of Shang Tsung in the universe created by Fire God Liu Kang. Shang Tsung’s famous shapeshifting abilities are on full display, allowing him to morph into his opponents and copy their moves.

Shang Tsung’s fatality is particularly horrifying, as he opens a wound in his opponent’s chest and pours a foul concoction into it, unleashing a demonic horror that delivers a savage bite. This fatality has already earned the nickname of the “alien fatality” among fans.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of gameplay for Reiko, General Shao’s second-in-command. Reiko’s brutal Krushing Blow involves throwing a spear into his opponent’s chest, breaking it in two, and then impaling their skull with the remaining piece.

In addition to the gameplay footage, developer NetherRealm has also revealed a set of accessibility options for Mortal Kombat 1. These options feature audio descriptions and cues for on-screen action that play contextually during gameplay, making the game more inclusive for players with different abilities.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch on September 14 for those with early access from the Premium Edition, and on September 19 for everyone else. Shang Tsung is a pre-order bonus, continuing the tradition of offering exclusive characters as incentives for pre-orders.

For more information about Mortal Kombat 1, fans can explore the recent announcement of Nitara joining the roster, voiced by actress Megan Fox. Additionally, there is an interview with development chief Ed Boon from gamescom, and a live-action trailer featuring Dave Bautista, paying homage to the iconic Mortal Monday TV commercial.

kaynaklar:
– IGN.com

By Vicky Stavropoulou

İlgili Mesaj

Teknolojilerimiz

Bose Yeni Ultra QuietComfort Kulaklık Serisini Tanıttı

Eylül 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Teknolojilerimiz

Paper Mario: Nintendo Switch'in Bin Yıllık Kapısı: Görsel Yükseltmelerin Maliyeti Var mı?

Eylül 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknolojilerimiz

Apple, Çevresel Etkiyi Azaltmak İçin Karbon Nötr Apple Watch Series 9'u Tanıttı

Eylül 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota

Kaçırdın

Teknolojilerimiz

Bose Yeni Ultra QuietComfort Kulaklık Serisini Tanıttı

Eylül 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Yorumlar
Haberler

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Güncellemesi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime'den Esinlenen Yeni Beceri Ağacı Avantajlarını Tanıtıyor

Eylül 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Yorumlar
Teknolojilerimiz

Paper Mario: Nintendo Switch'in Bin Yıllık Kapısı: Görsel Yükseltmelerin Maliyeti Var mı?

Eylül 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar
Teknolojilerimiz

Apple, Çevresel Etkiyi Azaltmak İçin Karbon Nötr Apple Watch Series 9'u Tanıttı

Eylül 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Yorumlar