The LG MAGNIT 4K Ultra HD Display: A Luxurious Home Entertainment Experience

The LG MAGNIT 4K Ultra HD Display made its highly anticipated debut at the 2023 CEDIA Expo, dazzling attendees with its breathtaking visuals and sleek design. Catering to luxury homeowners, this advanced display offers a truly immersive home entertainment experience.

With a massive screen size of 118 inches, the LG MAGNIT sets itself apart as a coveted luxury model in the home cinema and digital art segment. Positioned between the LG MAGNIT 136-inch residential Micro LED display and the 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M wireless TV, this display provides an impressive viewing experience that surpasses expectations.

Equipped with a hefty price tag of $237,000, the LG MAGNIT offers outstanding color reproduction, clarity, and contrast. Its 4K resolution, 0.6 mm pixel pitch, and state-of-the-art chip-on-board (COB) LED technology ensure a crisp and vibrant display. Additionally, the display features AI-enhanced processing and runs on the user-friendly webOS smart TV platform.

One notable feature of the LG MAGNIT is its Micro LED display. This innovative technology, based on LG’s advanced direct-view light-emitting diode (DVLED) technology, provides individual light sources for each of its 8 million-plus pixels. This enables the display to achieve pure blacks and high contrast by turning off pixels in areas of the picture that are black. With HDR 10 and HDR 10 Pro compatibility, the LG MAGNIT offers an enhanced dynamic range for an even more captivating visual experience.

Installation of the LG MAGNIT is made incredibly convenient for certified LG MAGNIT integrators. The display’s simple two-cabinet design allows for quick and efficient setup, surpassing the installation process of other modular LED displays. In addition, the display integrates AirPlay 2 and Miracast technology, enabling wireless streaming from various devices, including iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows 10.

With its extensive connectivity options, the LG MAGNIT offers flexibility when it comes to connecting external devices. It features four HDMI in ports, digital audio out, two USB in ports, an RS232C port, and more. The display even comes pre-loaded with popular streaming apps like YouTube, Disney+, and Prime Video, making the initial setup a breeze.

To complete the luxurious home entertainment experience, the LG MAGNIT will feature audio systems from the renowned brand Bang & Olufsen. This partnership ensures exceptional sound quality to complement the stunning visuals.

With a basic 2-year warranty, which can be extended to 5 years, the LG MAGNIT ensures that customers can enjoy their investment with peace of mind.

In conclusion, the LG MAGNIT 4K Ultra HD Display offers an unrivaled visual experience for luxury homeowners. With its expansive size, advanced technology, seamless installation process, and impressive features, this display sets a new standard for home entertainment.

