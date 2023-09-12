Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Teknolojilerimiz

First Advantage, Biyometri Teknolojisi Sağlayıcısı Infinite ID'yi Satın Aldı

ByRobert Andrew

Eylül 12, 2023
First Advantage, Biyometri Teknolojisi Sağlayıcısı Infinite ID'yi Satın Aldı

First Advantage, a provider of employment background screening and verification services, has announced its acquisition of biometrics technology provider, Infinite ID, for $41 million in cash. The acquisition aims to expand First Advantage’s network and identity verification offerings for its U.S. customers.
Infinite ID, headquartered in Hicksville, New York, is a portfolio company of private investment firm Enlightenment Capital. The company is expected to generate more than $10 million in annual revenues. The biometrics technology provider offers identification and authentication tools for various sectors, including defense and intelligence, national security, law enforcement, border security, disaster response and emergency management, and corporate security.
CEO of First Advantage, Scott Staples, stated that Infinite ID’s software complements the company’s existing RightID and Digital Identity Services offerings. This acquisition is seen as a significant step towards expanding First Advantage’s product portfolio and core business.
With this acquisition, First Advantage aims to enhance its capabilities in providing advanced biometric technology solutions to help employers reduce risk and maintain compliance. Biometric authentication offers a high level of security by using unique physical or behavioral characteristics, such as fingerprints, facial recognition, or iris scanning, to verify an individual’s identity.
Sources: First Advantage, Infinite ID

By Robert Andrew

İlgili Mesaj

Teknolojilerimiz

iOS 5 ile iPhone'a Gelen En İyi 17 Gizlilik ve Güvenlik Özelliği

Eylül 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknolojilerimiz

Apple'ın Hindistan'daki Satışları Artıracak Takas Programı

Eylül 15, 2023 Mafo Brescia
Teknolojilerimiz

Analiz: Paper Mario: Switch'in Bin Yıllık Kapısının 30FPS'yi Hedeflediği Bildirildi

Eylül 15, 2023 Mafo Brescia

Kaçırdın

Bilim

Nishimura Kuyruklu Yıldızını Görmek İçin Nadir Fırsatı Kaçırmayın

Eylül 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Yorumlar
Teknolojilerimiz

iOS 5 ile iPhone'a Gelen En İyi 17 Gizlilik ve Güvenlik Özelliği

Eylül 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Haberler

AirportSim: Sürükleyici ve Kaotik Bir Havaalanı Simülatörü

Eylül 15, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar
Teknolojilerimiz

Apple'ın Hindistan'daki Satışları Artıracak Takas Programı

Eylül 15, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar