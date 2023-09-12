Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Teknolojilerimiz

AirPods Pro 2 Artık USB-C Şarj Kutusuyla Geliyor

ByGabriel Bota

Eylül 12, 2023
AirPods Pro 2 Artık USB-C Şarj Kutusuyla Geliyor

Apple has announced that the new AirPods Pro 2 will come with a USB-C charging case instead of the Lightning connector. This change aligns with Apple’s adoption of USB-C as the standard connector for its products, including the Mac, iPad, and Siri Remote.

The AirPods Pro 2 themselves will not receive any hardware upgrades but will now be compatible with USB-C charging. This means that users can conveniently use the same cable to charge their Mac, iPad, AirPods, and the new iPhone 15 lineup. Additionally, the AirPods Pro 2 can be charged directly from the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

For customers purchasing new AirPods Pro 2, the USB-C charging case will be included in the box. However, contrary to initial expectations, Apple will not be selling the USB-C charging case separately.

Orders for the new AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C charging case can now be placed, with shipments scheduled to begin on September 22. The price for the AirPods Pro 2 remains at $249.

Overall, this update reflects Apple’s commitment to standardizing its products with the USB-C connector, allowing for increased convenience and compatibility across devices.

kaynaklar:
– Apple Event

By Gabriel Bota

İlgili Mesaj

Teknolojilerimiz

Vivo, Vivo T2 Pro 5G'yi Hindistan'da Piyasaya Sürecek

Eylül 15, 2023 Mafo Brescia
Teknolojilerimiz

Apple, 'Wonderlust' Etkinliğinde iPhone 15 Serisini Tanıttı

Eylül 15, 2023 Mafo Brescia
Teknolojilerimiz

WhatsApp, Reklam Tanıtılacağı İddialarını Reddetti, WhatsApp Kanalları Özelliğini Başlattı

Eylül 15, 2023 Mafo Brescia

Kaçırdın

Haberler

Oak Ridge Ulusal Laboratuvar Araştırmacıları Hafniyum Oksit'in Ferroelektrik Davranışını Araştırıyor

Eylül 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar
Teknolojilerimiz

Vivo, Vivo T2 Pro 5G'yi Hindistan'da Piyasaya Sürecek

Eylül 15, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar
Teknolojilerimiz

Apple, 'Wonderlust' Etkinliğinde iPhone 15 Serisini Tanıttı

Eylül 15, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar
Teknolojilerimiz

WhatsApp, Reklam Tanıtılacağı İddialarını Reddetti, WhatsApp Kanalları Özelliğini Başlattı

Eylül 15, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar