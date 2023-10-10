Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

NASA'nın Psyche Misyonu SpaceX Falcon Heavy Roketinde Başlatılacak

ByRobert Andrew

Ekim 10, 2023
NASA'nın Psyche Misyonu SpaceX Falcon Heavy Roketinde Başlatılacak

NASA is preparing to embark on its first-ever interplanetary mission using the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. Known as the Psyche mission, it will explore an asteroid believed to be predominantly composed of metals other than iron and nickel.

Originally scheduled for launch in October 2022, the mission was delayed due to the late delivery of flight software and testing equipment. However, the new launch date is now set for Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10:16 a.m. EDT from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

For those interested in watching the launch, there are two options available: NASA TV or SpaceX’s official YouTube channel. The Falcon Heavy rocket will provide over five million pounds of thrust through its 27 engines during the launch. After approximately two minutes, the side boosters will separate and begin descending towards landing zones one and two at Cape Canaveral.

Once the center core booster separates, it will drop into the ocean, and the second stage will complete two burns. Finally, exactly 62 minutes after liftoff, the Psyche spacecraft will begin its journey towards the asteroid Psyche.

In the event of a launch delay due to weather conditions, there are multiple backup launch opportunities within a 21-day period starting from Thursday, October 5.

Psyche, both the asteroid and the mission, holds great scientific significance. It is the most metallic object known, located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. By studying Psyche and other celestial bodies, researchers can gain insights into the origins and evolution of our solar system.

The NASA Launch Services Program at Kennedy Space Center is thrilled to be a part of this groundbreaking mission. With this mission, we will be observing a celestial body with a predominantly metal surface, which is a first in our exploration of the cosmos.

kaynaklar:

-NASA
– SpaceX

By Robert Andrew

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

Parçalı Güneş Tutulması Bu Cumartesi Alberta'da Görülecek

Ekim 12, 2023 Mafo Brescia
Bilim

Güneş Fırtınaları: Modern Teknoloji ve Altyapıya Yönelik Bir Tehdit

Ekim 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Antik Ağaç Halkaları Günümüz Medeniyetini Etkileyebilecek Yıkıcı Güneş Fırtınasını Ortaya Çıkarıyor

Ekim 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kaçırdın

Bilim

Parçalı Güneş Tutulması Bu Cumartesi Alberta'da Görülecek

Ekim 12, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Güneş Fırtınaları: Modern Teknoloji ve Altyapıya Yönelik Bir Tehdit

Ekim 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Antik Ağaç Halkaları Günümüz Medeniyetini Etkileyebilecek Yıkıcı Güneş Fırtınasını Ortaya Çıkarıyor

Ekim 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

NASA'nın Ingenuity Mars Helikopteri 62. Uçuşunda Yeni Hız Rekoru Kırdı

Ekim 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar