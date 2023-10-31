Rubin Gözlemevi İle Her Yıl Onlarca Yıldızlararası Nesneyi Keşfedebilir miyiz?

Astronomers are eagerly awaiting the upcoming Vera Rubin Telescope, set to have first light in 2025. This ground-based telescope, located high in the Chilean Andes, will be equipped with the world’s most powerful digital camera – a 3,200-megapixel camera with a fish-eye lens. The telescope’s main project, the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST), is expected to gather data on millions of celestial objects, including interstellar ones.

The LSST will be able to scan the entire visible sky in the southern hemisphere every few nights, making repeated observations of objects and capturing valuable data. This wealth of information will allow astronomers to calculate the positions and orbits of various celestial bodies, including interstellar objects that pass through our Solar System. The LSST’s unique ability to capture faint interstellar objects on their rapid journeys makes it a potential game-changer in the study of these objects.

In a recent paper published on arXiv, astronomers Dusan Marceta and Darryl Z. Seligman estimated that the LSST could potentially detect up to 70 interstellar objects each year. They used a tool called the Object In Field (OIF) algorithm to simulate LSST observations and assess the detectability of interstellar objects under different conditions. The range in their estimation comes from the uncertain and unconstrained nature of the population of interstellar objects.

One advantage of the LSST is its ability to mitigate the “trailing loss” effect, which occurs when fast-moving objects change their position during exposure time, spreading photons across multiple pixels. Despite this challenge, the LSST’s simulations show that interstellar objects can still be detected with velocities exceeding those of the fastest solar system populations.

