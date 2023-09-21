Genetik Bozukluk Araştırmalarında CRISPR Teknolojisinin Potansiyelinin Ortaya Çıkarılması

CRISPR technology has emerged as a groundbreaking tool in the study of genetic disorders, with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome serving as a prime example. This syndrome, characterized by the deletion of a small segment of DNA on chromosome 22, leads to various developmental and cognitive impairments. While in vitro cell models have been traditionally used to investigate the role of genes in disease, they have limitations when it comes to capturing the complexities of genetic disorders in living organisms. Enter CRISPR technology.

CRISPR–Cas9, a powerful gene editing tool, enables scientists to make precise alterations to an organism’s DNA. By targeting specific cells in mice, researchers can utilize CRISPR to examine how gene mutations affect the development and functioning of those cells. A recent study by Santinha et al., published in Nature, delved into the application of CRISPR–Cas9 in studying the genes associated with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome.

The research team employed a technique called AAV-Perturb-seq, which combines CRISPR gene editing with single-nucleus RNA sequencing to analyze the transcriptional changes caused by gene mutations in individual cells. Through this method, the study uncovered new insights into the genes implicated in 22q11.2 deletion syndrome. By comparing the gene expression profiles of normal cells to those harboring specific gene mutations, researchers identified the genes involved in the development and functioning of the affected cells.

This groundbreaking research sheds light on the extraordinary potential of CRISPR technology in advancing our understanding of genetic disorders. By investigating gene function in living organisms, scientists gain a more comprehensive and accurate understanding of how gene mutations contribute to disease. These findings have significant implications for the diagnosis and treatment of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome. Identifying the specific genes involved in the disorder enables the development of targeted therapies aimed at correcting the underlying genetic abnormalities.

In conclusion, CRISPR technology has revolutionized the study of gene function, particularly in genetic disorders such as 22q11.2 deletion syndrome. By harnessing the power of this gene editing tool, scientists can enhance their understanding of the role genes play in disease and pave the way for more effective treatments in the future.

Source: Santinha, A., Domingues, S., & Pena, M. et al. (2021). Genome-wide CRISPR–Cas9 transactivation interrogation of regulatory DNA elements. Nature, 598(7879), 666-670.