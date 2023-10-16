Şehir hayatı

Bilim

Çalışma Samanyolu'ndaki Küresel Kümelerin Kökenini Ortaya Çıkarıyor

ByRobert Andrew

Ekim 16, 2023
Çalışma Samanyolu'ndaki Küresel Kümelerin Kökenini Ortaya Çıkarıyor

A recent study conducted by astronomers at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Basic Sciences in Iran sheds light on the origins of globular clusters in the Milky Way. Globular clusters are dense collections of stars that orbit around galaxies, and it has long been suspected that some of these clusters have been stolen from other galaxies or cannibalized by the Milky Way.

The research team used computer simulations to model the interactions between dwarf galaxies, which are small satellite galaxies that orbit the Milky Way, and the globular clusters within them. They found that the percentage of clusters that could be separated from their host galaxies varied depending on the orbits of the clusters and the mass of the galaxy.

Based on their simulations, the astronomers concluded that at least two globular clusters originated from the Fornax galaxy, four from the Large Magellanic Cloud, two from the Small Magellanic Cloud, and 14 from the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy. Additionally, they identified several globular clusters that had a high likelihood of association with the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy and the Large Magellanic Cloud.

However, the researchers noted that their models were simplified and did not fully account for the complex 3-dimensional structures of the dwarf galaxies. They called for further research to investigate these newly identified cluster associations and to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the origins of globular clusters in the Milky Way.

kaynaklar:
– Shirazi, A.R., Rahimi, A., Zonoozi, A.H. et al. (2020), “The escape of globular clusters”, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
– Image credit: UCLA/D.R. Law

