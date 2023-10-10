Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

Füzyon Enerjisi için Kaçak Elektronları Ehlileştirmede Alfvén Dalgalarının Potansiyeli

ByRobert Andrew

Ekim 10, 2023
Füzyon Enerjisi için Kaçak Elektronları Ehlileştirmede Alfvén Dalgalarının Potansiyeli

Harnessing the power of fusion holds great promise as a clean and virtually limitless source of energy. However, achieving a fusion reaction on Earth requires heating matter to extreme temperatures, creating a superheated plasma. The challenge lies in maintaining the stability of the plasma, as disruptions can occur, leading to the release of runaway electrons and damage to the reactor.

In a recent study, scientists from the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) proposed a solution to mitigate the damage caused by disruptions. By focusing on runaway electrons, which are one of the most detrimental components of disruptions, the researchers found that these electrons generate a unique type of electromagnetic wave within the plasma called Alfvén waves. These waves, first predicted by Swedish physicist Hannes Alfvén, act as brakes for the high-energy electrons, slowing down their potentially destructive growth.

The discovery of Alfvén waves provides hope for developing safer and more efficient fusion reactors. Their effectiveness in curbing the formation of runaway electrons depends on various plasma parameters, which can be influenced by reactor design. While there are no concrete proposals for implementation yet, the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in France and the DIII-D and ASDEX Upgrade reactors are potential candidates for experimental applications.

This breakthrough not only honors Alfvén’s legacy, but also opens the door to a new era of fusion reactor design. As scientists continue to explore the potential of Alfvén waves, we may be one step closer to achieving clean and abundant energy through fusion.

Referans: Chang Liu ve diğerleri, Sıkıştırmalı Alfvén Özmodlarının Uyarılmasının ve Tokamak Bozulmalarında Kaçak Elektron Difüzyonunun Kendi Kendine Tutarlı Simülasyonu, Phys. Rev. Lett (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.131.085102

By Robert Andrew

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

Güneş Fırtınaları: Modern Teknoloji ve Altyapıya Yönelik Bir Tehdit

Ekim 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Antik Ağaç Halkaları Günümüz Medeniyetini Etkileyebilecek Yıkıcı Güneş Fırtınasını Ortaya Çıkarıyor

Ekim 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

NASA'nın Ingenuity Mars Helikopteri 62. Uçuşunda Yeni Hız Rekoru Kırdı

Ekim 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kaçırdın

Bilim

Güneş Fırtınaları: Modern Teknoloji ve Altyapıya Yönelik Bir Tehdit

Ekim 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Antik Ağaç Halkaları Günümüz Medeniyetini Etkileyebilecek Yıkıcı Güneş Fırtınasını Ortaya Çıkarıyor

Ekim 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

NASA'nın Ingenuity Mars Helikopteri 62. Uçuşunda Yeni Hız Rekoru Kırdı

Ekim 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Bilim İnsanları Asteroit Örneğinde Bol Su ve Karbon Bularak Yaşamın Kökeni Teorisini Destekledi

Ekim 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar