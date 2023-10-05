Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

14 Ekim 2023'teki Şaşırtıcı Halkalı Güneş Tutulması

ByGabriel Bota

Ekim 5, 2023
14 Ekim 2023'teki Şaşırtıcı Halkalı Güneş Tutulması

The upcoming annular solar eclipse on 14 Oct. 2023 is set to be a breathtaking celestial event, primarily visible from the Americas. The Virtual Telescope Project, in collaboration with various astro-imagers and institutions, will be providing a live viewing experience of this remarkable phenomenon.

The online session for the annular solar eclipse is scheduled to commence at 16:30 UTC on 14 Oct. 2023. Mark your calendars and prepare to witness the awe-inspiring beauty of this unique celestial event.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon masks the Sun’s central region, leaving only a ring of sunlight visible around the edges. Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the Moon completely covers the Sun, an annular eclipse creates a mesmerizing ring of fire in the sky.

The Virtual Telescope Project has been at the forefront of bringing celestial events closer to audiences worldwide. Through their partnerships with astrophotographers and institutions, they are able to capture and transmit live footage of astronomical phenomena, allowing viewers to witness these extraordinary moments from the comfort of their own homes.

To support the Virtual Telescope Project and enable them to continue sharing these phenomenal experiences, donations are welcome. With your contribution, you will receive a unique, limited-edition set of images capturing various celestial objects, such as the stunning comet C/2020 F3 Neowise above Rome, potentially hazardous asteroids, space stations, and more.

Prepare yourself for the magnificence of the 14 Oct. 2023 annular solar eclipse, as the Virtual Telescope Project and their dedicated partners serve as your virtual guides to this extraordinary cosmic spectacle.

Tanımlar:
– Annular Solar Eclipse: An astronomical event where the Moon partially covers the Sun, creating a ring of sunlight around the edges.

kaynaklar:
– Sanal Teleskop Projesi
– Astro-imagers and institutions involved in the live viewing of the annular solar eclipse.

By Gabriel Bota

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

Hertzsprung-Russell Diyagramı: Astronomide Önemli Bir Araç

Ekim 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Çalışma Bulgularına Göre DNA Çalan Otlar Evrimsel Avantajlara Yol Açıyor

Ekim 8, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Bilim

Bu Hafta Sonu Draconid Meteor Yağmuruna Hazır Olun

Ekim 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kaçırdın

Bilim

Hertzsprung-Russell Diyagramı: Astronomide Önemli Bir Araç

Ekim 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Çalışma Bulgularına Göre DNA Çalan Otlar Evrimsel Avantajlara Yol Açıyor

Ekim 8, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Bu Hafta Sonu Draconid Meteor Yağmuruna Hazır Olun

Ekim 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

JAXA'nın SLIM Misyonu Ay'ın Görüntüsünü Benzersiz Bir Bakış Noktasından Yakaladı

Ekim 8, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar