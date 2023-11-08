Sıcak Kanlı Köpekbalıkları ve Korunmaya Yönelik Etkileri Hakkında Yeni Bilgiler

A groundbreaking study led by Trinity College Dublin scientists has uncovered surprising evidence suggesting that certain shark species, including the basking shark and the smalltooth sand tiger, may possess warm-blooded traits. Contrary to the prevailing belief that most shark species are cold-blooded, the research has shed light on the possibility of warm-bloodedness in these creatures.

The research team conducted tests on live basking sharks in Irish waters, as well as autopsies on three smalltooth sand tiger sharks that washed up on the coasts of Ireland and Britain. The results were intriguing – the smalltooth sand tiger sharks showed key signs of warm-blooded physiology, including red muscles near the vertebrae and a high percentage of compact myocardium in the heart ventricle. Similarly, temperature measurements of basking sharks during tagging efforts revealed similar warm-blooded traits.

Dr. Nicholas Payne, the senior author of the study, emphasized the significance of these findings. He believes that this discovery opens up new avenues of scientific inquiry, particularly in understanding why regional endothermy, or warm-bloodedness, evolved in certain shark species. Additionally, he highlighted the potential conservation implications of these findings, especially considering the rapid warming of our oceans.

Dr. Haley Dolton, the lead author of the study, shared Dr. Payne’s concerns. She pointed out that the smalltooth sand tiger shark, a deepwater species, was a rare occurrence in Irish waters. Its presence suggests a potential shift in its range, possibly due to warming waters. Dr. Dolton emphasized that this finding raises concerns about the ability of these species to adapt to increasing ocean temperatures.

Further research is required to delve deeper into the reasons behind these warm-blooded traits in certain shark species and their implications for conservation efforts. Understanding the physiological adaptations of these fascinating creatures is crucial for protecting their populations in the face of environmental challenges.

