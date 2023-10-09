Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

Messier 2023'deki Süpernova SN 101ixf: Beş Ay Sonra Soluyor

ByMafo Brescia

Ekim 9, 2023
Messier 2023'deki Süpernova SN 101ixf: Beş Ay Sonra Soluyor

The supernova SN 2023ixf in Messier 101 is gradually fading, five months after its explosion. This recent image, taken on October 8, 2023, shows the supernova still shining in the galaxy. The image was captured using the Celestron C14+Paramount ME+SBIG ST8-XME robotic unit, as part of the Virtual Telescope Project. The image is an average of three 120-second exposures, without any filters.

The brightness of the supernova, estimated as magnitude 13.7, is slowly decreasing. This estimation was based on the reference stars from the Gaia DR2 star catalogue. It is fascinating to observe the fading process of SN 2023ixf, as it provides insights into the lifespan of supernovae.

The Virtual Telescope Project is working diligently to capture images of significant astronomical events like supernovae. They rely on support from people passionate about space exploration. By donating to the project, supporters receive a unique, limited edition set of images featuring celestial phenomena such as the comet C/2020 F3 Neowise above Rome, potentially hazardous asteroids, and space stations. These special images are exclusive to donors and serve as a token of appreciation for their contribution to the project.

Supernovae are explosive events that occur during the final stages of a star’s life. They release an immense amount of energy and light, making them visible across vast distances. Studying supernovae helps scientists understand the life cycles of stars and unravel the mysteries of the universe.

kaynaklar:
– Image source: The Virtual Telescope Project
– Gaia DR2 star catalogue

By Mafo Brescia

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

Güneş Fırtınaları: Modern Teknoloji ve Altyapıya Yönelik Bir Tehdit

Ekim 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Antik Ağaç Halkaları Günümüz Medeniyetini Etkileyebilecek Yıkıcı Güneş Fırtınasını Ortaya Çıkarıyor

Ekim 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

NASA'nın Ingenuity Mars Helikopteri 62. Uçuşunda Yeni Hız Rekoru Kırdı

Ekim 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kaçırdın

Bilim

Güneş Fırtınaları: Modern Teknoloji ve Altyapıya Yönelik Bir Tehdit

Ekim 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Antik Ağaç Halkaları Günümüz Medeniyetini Etkileyebilecek Yıkıcı Güneş Fırtınasını Ortaya Çıkarıyor

Ekim 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

NASA'nın Ingenuity Mars Helikopteri 62. Uçuşunda Yeni Hız Rekoru Kırdı

Ekim 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Bilim İnsanları Asteroit Örneğinde Bol Su ve Karbon Bularak Yaşamın Kökeni Teorisini Destekledi

Ekim 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar