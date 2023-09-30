Şehir hayatı

Sağlığa Yatırım: Aklı başında Kalmanın Maliyeti

ByMafo Brescia

Eylül 30, 2023
Sağlığa Yatırım: Aklı başında Kalmanın Maliyeti

Özet:

In the midst of a never-ending cost of living crisis, many people are prioritizing their mental well-being, even if it comes with a hefty price tag. From yoga studio memberships to therapy sessions, individuals are spending significant amounts of money to stay sane. While some may see these expenses as optional luxuries, many consider them essential for their overall well-being.

Exercise is a common investment, with people splurging on personal trainers, gym memberships, boxing classes, or even home gym equipment like the Peloton bike. Therapy and acupuncture sessions are also popular choices for those seeking mental clarity and emotional release.

These purchases are not without criticism, with some questioning the extravagance of these expenses. However, supporters argue that the unique pressures and challenges faced by younger generations justify the investment in self-care. Many millennials and Gen Z-ers live in shared accommodations, making the gym or a yoga class a much-needed escape from the constant digital distractions and stress of everyday life.

There is no denying that these purchases are a privilege, and skeptics may scoff at the idea of spending money on wellness while complaining about economic hardships. However, for those who have experienced the peace and breakthroughs that come from these activities, the cost is worth it.

According to a survey conducted by My Vitamins, the average Briton spends £104.40 per month on wellness products and services, totaling £1,252.80 per year. The global wellness industry is projected to reach a staggering £5.5 trillion by 2025.

Ultimately, the decision to invest in wellness is a personal one. For many, the benefits of maintaining mental well-being outweigh the financial costs, and they are willing to continue making these monthly investments to preserve their sanity.

kaynaklar:
– My Vitamins survey on Britons’ spending on wellness products and services.

