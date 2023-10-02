Şehir hayatı

Bilim

Bilim Adamları Psyche Asteroitini Kızılötesinde Gözlemlemek İçin Teleskop Kullanıyor

ByRobert Andrew

Ekim 2, 2023
Southwest Research Institute scientists are utilizing telescopes to observe the Psyche asteroid in the infrared, providing important context for NASA’s upcoming Psyche mission. The Psyche asteroid, with a diameter of around 140 miles, is one of the largest objects in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. It is believed to be a dense, metallic remnant core from a failed planet.

Dr. Stephanie Jarmak is using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to search for water signatures on Psyche’s metallic surface. This will help determine whether water, in the form of hydroxyl or actual water, exists on the asteroid. Dr. Anicia Arredondo, on the other hand, is studying the differences in Psyche’s composition at various points on its surface using data collected by the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA).

The infrared observations from these telescopes will complement the data that will be obtained by the Psyche spacecraft. The JWST and SOFIA observations will provide valuable insights into the asteroid’s composition and help scientists understand its origins and history.

Psyche remains enigmatic, with conflicting previous observations and hints of hydration on its surface. The upcoming Psyche spacecraft aims to unravel the mysteries of this metallic asteroid and provide more clarity. The mission is scheduled to launch on October 5, 2023, and is expected to arrive at the asteroid in August 2029.

Metal asteroids like Psyche are rare in the solar system, making it a fascinating target for exploration. It could offer scientists a unique opportunity to glimpse inside a planet and gain insights into planetary formation processes. However, Psyche’s unusual characteristics also have the potential to surprise scientists and challenge existing theories.

The ongoing observations using different infrared techniques continue to yield perplexing results that require further investigation. This highlights the importance of the upcoming Psyche mission, which will provide a comprehensive understanding of this captivating asteroid.

Source: Southwest Research Institute

