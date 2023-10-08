Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

Bilim İnsanları Pulsar'dan Bugüne Kadarki En Yüksek Enerjili Gama Işınlarını Tespit Ediyor

ByRobert Andrew

Ekim 8, 2023
Bilim İnsanları Pulsar'dan Bugüne Kadarki En Yüksek Enerjili Gama Işınlarını Tespit Ediyor

Scientists using the H.E.S.S. observatory in Namibia have made a groundbreaking discovery by detecting the highest energy gamma rays ever from a dead star known as a pulsar. The gamma rays measured at an astonishing 20 tera-electronvolts, equivalent to approximately 10 trillion times the energy of visible light. This finding challenges the existing theory on the production of pulsar gamma rays, as stated by an international team of researchers in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Pulsars are the remnants of stars that have undergone a powerful supernova explosion. These stellar explosions leave behind incredibly dense objects, known as dead stars, with a small diameter of around 20 kilometers. These stars rotate at an extremely high speed and possess an immense magnetic field.

The team of scientists, led by Emma de Oña Wilhelmi from DESY, sheds light on the properties of pulsars. Wilhelmi explains that these dead stars are predominantly composed of neutrons and are remarkably dense. To put their density into perspective, she compares them to a teaspoon of the material, which would have a mass of over five billion tons, around 900 times larger than the Great Pyramid of Giza.

The discovery at the H.E.S.S. observatory presents a challenge to the current understanding of how pulsar gamma rays are produced. Further research and analysis will be necessary to explain the emission of gamma rays at such high energy levels. This breakthrough paves the way for new avenues of exploration and greater understanding of the mysterious pulsars in our universe.

kaynaklar:
– Journal: Nature Astronomy
– H.E.S.S. observatory team at DESY

By Robert Andrew

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

M87'deki Süper Kütleli Kara Delik Einstein'ın Teorilerini Doğruluyor

Ekim 10, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Bilim

Antarktika Üzerinde Devasa Bir Ozon Deliği Keşfedildi

Ekim 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Mitokondriyal Bütünlüğün ve Fonksiyonun Korunmasında MOF'un Rolü

Ekim 10, 2023 Mafo Brescia

Kaçırdın

Bilim

M87'deki Süper Kütleli Kara Delik Einstein'ın Teorilerini Doğruluyor

Ekim 10, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Antarktika Üzerinde Devasa Bir Ozon Deliği Keşfedildi

Ekim 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Mitokondriyal Bütünlüğün ve Fonksiyonun Korunmasında MOF'un Rolü

Ekim 10, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Araştırmacılar Arizona'da Binlerce Yıldır Var Olan Antik Agave Bitkilerini Keşfediyor

Ekim 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar