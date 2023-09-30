Şehir hayatı

6 Milyon Yıllık Kaplumbağa Fosilinde DNA Kalıntıları Bulundu

6 Milyon Yıllık Kaplumbağa Fosilinde DNA Kalıntıları Bulundu

Researchers have discovered remnants of DNA in a fossilized sea turtle dating back 6 million years. This fossil is closely related to today’s Kemp’s ridley and olive ridley turtles. It is a significant finding as genetic material from such ancient vertebrate fossils is rarely identified. The fossil was discovered along Panama’s Caribbean coast in 2015 and contains well-preserved bone cells, known as osteocytes. While the rest of the turtle’s skeleton is missing, the carapace, or shell, remains intact. Based on its size, researchers estimate that the turtle would have been approximately one foot long when it was alive.

Social Media and Private Partnership: Inside the Changes at India’s Space Agency

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), recently achieved a milestone when their Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed on the moon. Over 8 million people watched the live-stream of the event on YouTube, setting a record for the platform. This accomplishment not only highlights India’s low-cost space engineering and scientific achievements but also reflects a broader effort to rebrand ISRO as an approachable organization. Current and former employees, as well as industry experts, have noted the agency’s quiet initiative to engage with the public through social media and private partnerships.

Japan’s Lunar Startup ispace Delays NASA-Sponsored Mission to 2026

ispace, a Japanese lunar transport startup, has announced a delay in their future moon landing mission to 2026. The decision is driven by a need to better prepare for a commission from NASA, as well as to address delays in component supply. In April, ispace attempted their first lunar landing with the Hakuto-R Mission 1 spacecraft, but it failed due to an altitude miscalculation. Reports indicate that months of corporate turmoil preceded the mission’s failure. With the revised timeline, ispace aims to ensure a successful partnership with NASA and resolve supply chain issues.

