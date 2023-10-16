Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

Dünya Gözlem Uyduları Tarafından Uzaydan Görüntülenen Halkalı Tutulma

ByGabriel Bota

Ekim 16, 2023
Dünya Gözlem Uyduları Tarafından Uzaydan Görüntülenen Halkalı Tutulma

An annular eclipse that occurred on October 14, provided a spectacular celestial phenomenon as the moon blocked the center of the sun, resulting in a fiery ring of light around its edges. The eclipse was observed by earth-observation satellites operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), including GOES-East and GOES-West.

Although the annular eclipse appeared as a golden ring from the ground, the images captured by the NOAA satellites revealed a darker and more ominous shadow sweeping over the Earth’s surface. This shadow was created by the moon passing in front of the sun along the path of the eclipse.

The annular eclipse began in Oregon before moving across several states in the United States, then crossing the Gulf of Mexico into Mexico, Central America, and finishing over the Atlantic Ocean. The satellites captured time-lapse footage showing the moon’s shadow passing diagonally across the Earth from top left to bottom right.

The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University also posted images from the GOES-West satellite, which had a different perspective of the eclipse. These images showed the moon’s shadow moving from the western U.S. to South America.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon is farther from the Earth’s surface, resulting in its smaller size compared to the sun. As a result, the moon does not completely block the sun, creating the stunning “ring of fire” effect.

This annular eclipse served as a captivating warm-up for the total solar eclipse that will be visible in the U.S. on April 8, 2024. During the upcoming total eclipse, the moon will fully obscure the sun, and the path of totality will stretch from Mexico through the U.S. Northeast and into Canada.

kaynaklar:
– Ulusal Okyanus ve Atmosfer İdaresi (NOAA)
– Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University

By Gabriel Bota

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

Uzaydaki Lazer Ağı Uzay Çöplerinin Temizlenmesine Yardımcı Olabilir

Ekim 18, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Long Valley Caldera'nın Son Faaliyetlerini Anlamak

Ekim 18, 2023 Mafo Brescia
Bilim

Çalışma, Güneş Sistemindeki Yoğun Asteroitlerin Süper Ağır Elementlerden Oluşabileceğini Öneriyor

Ekim 18, 2023 Mafo Brescia

Kaçırdın

Bilim

Uzaydaki Lazer Ağı Uzay Çöplerinin Temizlenmesine Yardımcı Olabilir

Ekim 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Long Valley Caldera'nın Son Faaliyetlerini Anlamak

Ekim 18, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Çalışma, Güneş Sistemindeki Yoğun Asteroitlerin Süper Ağır Elementlerden Oluşabileceğini Öneriyor

Ekim 18, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Homo sapiens ve Neandertaller Arasındaki Genetik Değişim Ortaya Çıktı

Ekim 18, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Yorumlar