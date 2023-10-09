Şehir hayatı

Bilim

ByMafo Brescia

Ekim 9, 2023
Uluslararası Uzay İstasyonundaki Rus Uzay Modülü Soğutma Sisteminde Sızıntı Yaşadı

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has reported that a leak has occurred in the backup cooling system of its Nauka module, which is attached to the International Space Station (ISS). The cooling system is responsible for regulating temperatures onboard the space station for the astronauts.

According to a statement posted on Telegram, Roscosmos has stated that the crew and the ISS are not in any immediate danger. Astronauts are currently assessing the situation and addressing the leak.

This incident is the latest in a series of leaks that Russia has had to deal with in space. Late last year, a leak was discovered in a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return for its crew. Several months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, the American organization that manages the ISS in collaboration with Russia, has not yet provided a comment regarding the recent incident.

It is crucial to note that terms like “Nauka module” and “International Space Station” refer to specific components of the space program. The Nauka module is a multipurpose module designed for scientific research and experiments, while the International Space Station is a habitable space station that serves as a home and workplace for astronauts from various countries.

Kaynaklar: Roscosmos, NASA

Note: The source article does not provide URLs for the sources, so they are mentioned without hyperlinks.

