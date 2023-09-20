Zambiya'da İlk İnsanların Yaptığı Ahşap Yapılara İlişkin En Eski Kanıtlar Bulundu

Scientists from the University of Liverpool and Aberystwyth University have made a remarkable discovery at Kalambo Falls in Zambia. According to their study published in the journal Nature, the researchers have unearthed well-preserved wood that is believed to be at least 476,000 years old, predating the evolution of Homo sapiens. The wood exhibits stone tool cut-markings, indicating that early humans deliberately shaped and joined two large logs to construct a structure, potentially a platform or part of a dwelling.

This finding from Kalambo Falls represents the earliest evidence in the world of humans intentionally crafting logs to fit together. These intricate woodworking techniques challenge the prevailing belief that Stone Age humans were strictly nomadic. Professor Larry Barham from the University of Liverpool remarked that this discovery has changed our understanding of our early ancestors. He emphasized that these individuals were not simply primitive beings, but rather, they used their intelligence, imagination, and skills to create something innovative and unprecedented.

The age of these wooden artifacts was determined using luminescence dating techniques, which assess the last time minerals in the surrounding sand were exposed to sunlight. Luminescence dating allows researchers to date findings from much earlier time periods and piece together a clearer picture of human evolution. The Kalambo Falls site was excavated in the 1960s, but the age of the wood had remained uncertain until now.

The research, part of the Deep Roots Of Humanity project, sheds light on the development of human technology during the Stone Age. The project, funded by the UK’s Arts and Humanities Research Council, involved collaborations with the National Heritage Conservation Commission, Livingstone Museum, Moto Moto Museum, and the National Museum, Lusaka in Zambia. Professor Barham expressed excitement for future discoveries at the Kalambo Falls site, emphasizing its significance as an extraordinary heritage asset for Zambia.

This groundbreaking research brings into focus the remarkable creativity and ingenuity of our ancient human ancestors, revealing that they were far more sophisticated than previously believed.

kaynaklar:

– Liverpool Üniversitesi

– Nature (Journal)