Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

3D Baskılı Objelerin Bebek Pudrası ve Reçine ile Pürüzsüzleştirilmesi

ByGabriel Bota

Eylül 24, 2023
3D Baskılı Objelerin Bebek Pudrası ve Reçine ile Pürüzsüzleştirilmesi

Layer lines on a 3D printed object can be a telltale sign of its manufacturing process. However, there are various methods you can employ to achieve a smoother surface, such as sanding, chemical smoothing, or using fillers. One innovative technique combines baby powder and resin to create a smooth finish.

In a recent video by [DaveRig], the process is demonstrated. The experiment starts with a semi-spherical object that has noticeable layer lines. To smooth out these lines, [DaveRig] mixes resin and baby powder together, aiming for a consistency similar to milk or cream. He applies five coats of this mixture onto the object, curing and sanding with a 120-grit sandpaper in between each coat.

Once the smoothing process is complete, standard post-processing steps are taken. [DaveRig] wipes the object with alcohol, performs additional sanding, and proceeds with wet sanding. Finally, an airbrush is used to apply a clear coat. The end result is a remarkably smooth surface, comparable to that of a typical bowling ball.

It is worth noting that this technique may not be suitable for all types of 3D printed objects. Factors such as the material used and the desired outcome should be taken into consideration.

Have you tried this method or any other post-processing techniques? Let us know in the comments!

kaynaklar:
– [Source Article] (Remove URL)
– [Video Source] (Remove URL)

By Gabriel Bota

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

ISRO'nun Aditya-L1 Misyonu: Dünya-Güneş L1 Noktasını Keşfetmek

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

NASA Kapsülü Asteroit Örneğini Güvenle Utah Çölüne Teslim Ediyor

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Sonbahar Ekinoksunun Önemi: Gece ve Gündüzün Mükemmel Dengede Olduğu Zaman

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kaçırdın

Bilim

ISRO'nun Aditya-L1 Misyonu: Dünya-Güneş L1 Noktasını Keşfetmek

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

NASA Kapsülü Asteroit Örneğini Güvenle Utah Çölüne Teslim Ediyor

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Sonbahar Ekinoksunun Önemi: Gece ve Gündüzün Mükemmel Dengede Olduğu Zaman

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Yeni Keşif: Satürn'ün Uydusu Enceladus Her Yere Su Püskürtüyor

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar