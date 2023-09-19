Kutup Halkalı Gökadaların Keşfi Galaktik Yapılara Işık Tutuyor

Galaxies come in various shapes, and our understanding of them has evolved as we expand our observations beyond the visual spectrum. Polar ring galaxies (PRGs) are a unique type of galaxy characterized by an outer ring of gas and stars that is tilted perpendicular to the galactic plane. These rings, often composed primarily of diffuse hydrogen gas, are typically visible only at radio wavelengths.

Although polar ring galaxies were first discovered in 1978, the formation process of these galactic structures remains a mystery. One theory suggests that the rings are a result of galactic collisions, where the hydrogen gas from colliding galaxies is cast off in a polar alignment. Consequently, it was believed that polar ring galaxies were rare. However, a recent survey of galaxies conducted as part of the WALLABY project indicates that PRGs may be more common than previously thought.

The WALLABY project, which stands for Widefield ASKAP L-band Legacy All-sky Blind surveY, aims to create a high-resolution map of neutral hydrogen in the Southern Hemisphere sky. By mapping the intergalactic gas and the hydrogen surrounding galaxies, the survey provides valuable insights into the structures of these cosmic objects. In the initial stage of the survey, approximately 600 galaxies were mapped, and two polar ring galaxies were identified.

Based on these findings, it is estimated that 1% to 3% of the galaxies surveyed in WALLABY will exhibit polar ring structures. Upon completion of the survey, it is possible that hundreds of polar ring galaxies will be discovered, significantly increasing our knowledge of these enigmatic galactic formations. Moreover, the abundance of data gathered through this project will offer astronomers a deeper understanding of how these peculiar galaxies form and evolve. It may also provide valuable insights into the interaction between dark matter and galaxies.

Overall, the discovery of polar ring galaxies and the ongoing WALLABY project offer a promising avenue for exploring the hidden structures within galaxies and unraveling the mysteries of the universe.

Tanımlar:

– Polar ring galaxies (PRGs): Spiral or elliptical galaxies with an outer ring of gas and stars tilted roughly perpendicular to the galactic plane.

– WALLABY: Widefield ASKAP L-band Legacy All-sky Blind surveY, a project aimed at creating a high-resolution map of neutral hydrogen in the Southern Hemisphere sky.

kaynaklar:

– Deg, N., et al. “WALLABY pilot survey: the potential polar ring galaxies NGC 4632 and NGC 6156.” Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society 525.3 (2023): 4663-4684.