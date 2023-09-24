Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

Karayip Kutu Denizanası Engellerden Kaçmayı Öğrenin

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Eylül 24, 2023
Karayip Kutu Denizanası Engellerden Kaçmayı Öğrenin

Researchers have discovered that Caribbean box jellyfish, despite their small size and lack of a brain, possess the ability to learn from visual cues and avoid swimming into obstacles. This remarkable cognitive ability, known as “associative learning,” has never before been observed in animals with such a primitive nervous system.

The Caribbean box jellyfish, which measures less than a centimeter in size, typically lacks the intellectual capacity to exhibit complex behaviors. However, this study reveals that they can learn and adapt their behavior based on their surroundings.

The researchers compared the jellyfish’s performance of associative learning to that of more advanced animals, such as fruit flies and mice, which possess more developed nervous systems. Surprisingly, the jellyfish displayed a similar level of cognitive ability despite their simple neural structure.

Associative learning involves forming associations between a stimulus and a particular outcome. In this case, the jellyfish learned to associate visual cues with the presence of obstacles. By visually perceiving their surroundings, the jellyfish could then alter their swimming patterns to avoid colliding with barriers.

The discovery of this unexpected cognitive ability in Caribbean box jellyfish not only expands our understanding of their behavior but also challenges preconceived notions about the relationship between brain complexity and cognitive skills. Further research will be needed to elucidate the underlying mechanisms behind this learning process in the jellyfish.

kaynaklar:

– [Research article on Caribbean box jellyfish learning abilities]
– [Definition of associative learning]
– [Definition of neural structure]

Not: URL'ler kaldırıldı

By Vicky Stavropoulou

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

ISRO'nun Aditya-L1 Misyonu: Dünya-Güneş L1 Noktasını Keşfetmek

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

NASA Kapsülü Asteroit Örneğini Güvenle Utah Çölüne Teslim Ediyor

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Sonbahar Ekinoksunun Önemi: Gece ve Gündüzün Mükemmel Dengede Olduğu Zaman

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kaçırdın

Bilim

ISRO'nun Aditya-L1 Misyonu: Dünya-Güneş L1 Noktasını Keşfetmek

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

NASA Kapsülü Asteroit Örneğini Güvenle Utah Çölüne Teslim Ediyor

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Sonbahar Ekinoksunun Önemi: Gece ve Gündüzün Mükemmel Dengede Olduğu Zaman

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Yeni Keşif: Satürn'ün Uydusu Enceladus Her Yere Su Püskürtüyor

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar