Yeni Keşfedilen Yeşil Kuyruklu Yıldız Nishimura 400 Yıl Sonra İlk Kez Görünüyor

ByRobert Andrew

Eylül 11, 2023
A newly-discovered green comet named Nishimura, after amateur Japanese astronomer Hideo Nishimura who discovered it, is currently visible for the first time in more than 400 years. Nishimura spotted the comet using a Canon digital camera and a telephoto lens. Comets are chunks of dirty ice that remain from the debris left over when our solar system first formed. Typically, comets stay far away from the sun and are frozen and invisible to us. However, occasionally, a comet will approach the sun.

As the sun’s heat begins to evaporate the icy material in the comet, the dirt and dust inside become freed, creating the tail of the comet that is visible from Earth. Nishimura’s discovery is remarkable considering the prevalence of automated telescopes. Amateur astronomers like Nishimura often find it challenging to discover something that is not already on the star chart.

To see the Nishimura comet, you need to be in the northern hemisphere and look towards your eastern horizon before sunrise. The best opportunity to see it is on Tuesday morning when it is closest to Earth. On September 17, the comet will be closest to the sun and will eventually become visible from the southern hemisphere. Look for it in the constellation of Leo and use binoculars or a small telescope for a good view.

kaynaklar: Her şey düşünüldü, NASA, Getty Images üzerinden NurPhoto

