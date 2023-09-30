Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

New York Şehri Batan: Doğal ve İnsani Nedenler

ByGabriel Bota

Eylül 30, 2023
New York Şehri Batan: Doğal ve İnsani Nedenler

A recent study by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) using interferometric synthetic aperture radar (InSAR) has revealed that New York City is sinking. Between 2016 and 2023, researchers found that the area sank an average of 0.06 inches per year. While some of this sinking is natural due to glacial isostatic adjustment, human activity is also a contributing factor.

During the last ice age, an ice sheet covered New England, causing the land beneath it to sink. Areas around the ice sheet, including New York City, experienced slight upward movement. However, now that the ice has melted, the land is returning to its normal levels, resulting in the sinking of the city’s ground.

The study discovered that certain areas in New York City are sinking faster than average. Landfills, such as those at LaGuardia Airport’s runway 13/31 and Arthur Ashe Stadium, are sinking hotspots. Governors Island and Rikers Island, which are also built on landfills, are experiencing subsidence as well.

Interestingly, the study also revealed areas where the land is rising. In East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the land is moving upwards at a rate of 0.06 inches per year. In Woodside, Queens, the land had risen 0.27 inches per year between 2016 and 2019 but has since stabilized. Groundwater pumping and injection wells are believed to be responsible for this short-term uplift.

Further research will be conducted using high-resolution InSAR to investigate these environmental modifications associated with uplift. Additionally, upcoming missions, such as the NASA-Indian Space Research Organization Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission, will help study surface displacement globally, providing invaluable data for planning in the face of rising sea levels.

In conclusion, New York City’s sinking is a combination of natural glacial isostatic adjustment and human-induced factors such as landfills and groundwater pumping. Understanding these phenomena and their effects is crucial for future urban planning and adaptation to sea level rise.

kaynaklar:
– NASA'nın Jet Tahrik Laboratuvarı (JPL)
- Rutgers Üniversitesi

By Gabriel Bota

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

Kuraklık Stresi Yağmur Ormanı Toprak Fonksiyonunda Değişikliklere Neden Olur

Ekim 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Kara Mayınlarını ve TNT Tabanlı Patlamamış Mühimmatın Tespiti İçin Geliştirilen Çığır Açan Protein Tabanlı Biyosensör

Ekim 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

NASA'nın Perseverance Rover'ı Jezero Krateri'nde Marslı Toz Şeytanını Yakaladı

Ekim 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kaçırdın

Bilim

Kuraklık Stresi Yağmur Ormanı Toprak Fonksiyonunda Değişikliklere Neden Olur

Ekim 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Kara Mayınlarını ve TNT Tabanlı Patlamamış Mühimmatın Tespiti İçin Geliştirilen Çığır Açan Protein Tabanlı Biyosensör

Ekim 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

NASA'nın Perseverance Rover'ı Jezero Krateri'nde Marslı Toz Şeytanını Yakaladı

Ekim 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Asteroid 2008 QY: Ayrıntılar ve Potansiyel Sonuçlar

Ekim 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar