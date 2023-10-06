Yeni Dünya Gözlem Uydusu, Yüzey Sıcaklıklarının Ayrıntılı Görüntülerini Yakalıyor

A new Earth-observing satellite has captured the first images that provide unprecedented detail about how temperatures change on the planet’s surface. The satellite, called HOTSAT-1, was developed and operated by SatVu, a London-based company.

The images taken by HOTSAT-1 show temperature differences in Las Vegas and Chicago with a resolution of 33 feet (10 meters). The satellite’s camera is even capable of capturing short video sequences. One of the released images includes a thermal signature of a locomotive traveling on the main railway line in Chicago.

Another set of images reveals the detailed thermal footprint of wildfires in Canada’s Northwest Territories. The high resolution provided by HOTSAT-1 can help firefighters monitor the advancement of fire fronts near populated areas.

HOTSAT-1’s image quality has exceeded the company’s expectations, according to Tobias Reinicke, the chief technical officer and co-founder of SatVu. Previous thermal imaging missions, such as NASA’s Landsat and the European Sentinel satellites, only collected data at coarse resolutions ranging from 100 to 1,000 meters (330 to 3,300 feet). HOTSAT-1 is the first commercial mission that captures thermal data at a resolution under 10 meters (33 feet).

The high-resolution temperature differences observed by HOTSAT-1 can provide valuable insights for city planners. Understanding how heat escapes from buildings, pipelines, and factories can help them design more energy-efficient infrastructure to mitigate climate change.

While satellites commonly observe the Earth’s surface in visible light, HOTSAT-1 detects heat (infrared light) in the thermal spectrum. Detecting heat from space is more challenging due to the longer wavelength of the signal. However, HOTSAT-1’s slow shutter technology allows for clearer and detailed images.

HOTSAT-1 was launched into orbit in June and follows a polar orbit that enables it to capture images of every spot on Earth at approximately the same time each day. SatVu plans to launch a second satellite in about a year and intends to build a constellation of eight to 10 satellites. This constellation will provide scientists, city planners, and other users with detailed monitoring of daily temperature changes on Earth’s surface.

