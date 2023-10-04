Şehir hayatı

NASA'nın OSIRIS-REx Uzay Aracı Asteroit Örneğini Başarılı Bir Şekilde Dünya'ya Döndürüyor

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ekim 4, 2023
NASA'nın OSIRIS-REx Uzay Aracı Asteroit Örneğini Başarılı Bir Şekilde Dünya'ya Döndürüyor

After years of preparation and hard work, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has successfully returned a capsule containing rocks and dust collected from the asteroid Bennu. The sample return capsule landed in a targeted area near Salt Lake City, Utah, on September 24. Prior to touchdown, the spacecraft captured final images of the capsule’s descent towards Earth.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security—Regolith Explorer, aimed to collect a sample from Bennu and bring it back to Earth for analysis. The spacecraft reached Bennu in 2018 and spent several years studying the asteroid’s surface before collecting a sample in 2020.

Following the landing, the sample return capsule was transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Meanwhile, the OSIRIS-APEX spacecraft, now renamed, is embarking on a new mission to rendezvous with the asteroid Apophis in 2029.

The return of the sample capsule is a significant achievement for the OSIRIS-REx team and NASA’s exploration efforts. By studying the asteroid’s composition, scientists hope to gain insights into the origins of the solar system and potentially discover valuable resources that could aid future space exploration.

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

Bu Hafta Sonu Draconid Meteor Yağmuruna Hazır Olun

Ekim 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

JAXA'nın SLIM Misyonu Ay'ın Görüntüsünü Benzersiz Bir Bakış Noktasından Yakaladı

Ekim 8, 2023 Mafo Brescia
Bilim

Yeni Kanıtlar, İnsanların Kuzey Amerika'ya Düşünüldüğünden Daha Erken Geldiğini Gösteriyor

Ekim 8, 2023 Mafo Brescia

