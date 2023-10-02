NASA, Kuiper Kuşağını Keşfetmek İçin Yeni Ufuklar Görevini Genişletiyor

NASA has announced that it will extend its New Horizons mission to continue exploring the outer reaches of the solar system. This decision comes after an earlier proposal by NASA to change the mission’s course and transfer it to a different division.

Originally scheduled to wrap up operations at the end of 2024, the New Horizons mission will now continue until the spacecraft exits the Kuiper Belt, which is expected to happen around 2028. During this extended period, the spacecraft will focus on collecting heliophysics data, which involves studying the Sun and its interactions with its surrounding environment. Additionally, New Horizons will search for an object in the Kuiper Belt to conduct a close flyby.

The mission team celebrated this decision, as they had challenged NASA’s proposal to transfer the mission to the Heliophysics Division and prioritize research on the Sun. Alan Stern, principal investigator for New Horizons, expressed gratitude to those who supported the continuation of the mission.

New Horizons, which launched in 2006, took nearly 15 years to reach its current position in the far reaches of the solar system. Since then, it has been exploring the Kuiper Belt, a region filled with icy objects that holds clues about the early history of the solar system.

In January 2022, a review panel reviewed a proposal by the mission’s science team to extend the mission by three years. Although the mission was ultimately extended by two years, the decision to potentially fund it as a heliophysics mission starting in 2025 drew criticism from the scientific community. They argued that New Horizons’ unique position allows it to study both the Kuiper Belt objects and the Sun.

The extended mission will be primarily funded by NASA’s Planetary Science Division and jointly managed by the Heliophysics and Planetary Science Divisions.

With this extension, New Horizons will continue to unravel the mysteries of the Kuiper Belt and provide valuable insights into the origin story of our solar system.

