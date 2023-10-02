Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

NASA'nın Hubble Uzay Teleskobu, Parlak Önyıldız Jetlerinin Çarpıcı Görüntüsünü Yakaladı

ByMafo Brescia

Ekim 2, 2023
NASA'nın Hubble Uzay Teleskobu, Parlak Önyıldız Jetlerinin Çarpıcı Görüntüsünü Yakaladı

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has once again amazed us with its breathtaking images of space. Its recent image showcases the radiant lights of bright protostellar jets, leaving viewers hooked and thrilled. The image captured by the telescope shows the G35.2-0.7N region, which is known for high-mass star formation.

The stars that originate in this region are exceptionally large and have the potential to become devastating supernovae. The image reveals a B-type star, the second most massive type of star, sending out a powerful jet of light towards us, creating an incredible display.

These luminous protostellar jets are formed by streams of matter ejected from protostars. Known as collimated beams, these jets stretch out far without spreading much, reducing distortion. This rare phenomenon was captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, showcasing the wonders of these massive stars.

To capture the image of the powerful protostellar jet, the Hubble Space Telescope utilized the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3). This camera is designed to capture distant galaxies, stellar systems, space objects, and exoplanets. Equipped with channels for ultraviolet and visible light as well as near-infrared, the WFC3 is the main camera of the Hubble Space Telescope.

The Hubble Space Telescope is a solar-powered instrument that orbits about 547 kilometers above Earth, capturing amazing vistas in space. It has the capability to take photos dating back billions of years. Since its launch, the Hubble telescope has made over one million observations, providing valuable insights into the age and size of the universe.

Sources: Science Daily, NASA

By Mafo Brescia

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

Enerji Verimli Üre Üretimi İçin Yeni Yöntem Keşfedildi

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Antik Mimari Teknik, Metal-Organik Çerçeve Performansını Artırmada Yeni Yaklaşıma İlham Veriyor

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Kişiselleştirilmiş Bir Web Deneyimi İçin Çerez Tercihlerini Yönetmenin Önemi

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kaçırdın

Bilim

Enerji Verimli Üre Üretimi İçin Yeni Yöntem Keşfedildi

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Antik Mimari Teknik, Metal-Organik Çerçeve Performansını Artırmada Yeni Yaklaşıma İlham Veriyor

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Kişiselleştirilmiş Bir Web Deneyimi İçin Çerez Tercihlerini Yönetmenin Önemi

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Güney Koreli Araştırmacılar Hükümetin Araştırma Bütçesinde Önerilen Kesintileri Protesto Etti

Ekim 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar