Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

OSIRIS-REx Misyonu: Uzaylı Kaya Örneklerini Dünya'ya Geri Getirmek

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Eylül 23, 2023
OSIRIS-REx Misyonu: Uzaylı Kaya Örneklerini Dünya'ya Geri Getirmek

A NASA spacecraft, the OSIRIS-REx mission, is set to conclude its seven-year journey to an asteroid and return to Earth this weekend. The mission aims to bring back unspoiled rock specimens from an alien world, which could provide valuable insights into the formation of life. The spacecraft is expected to land in Utah, with events planned to secure the asteroid sample capsule, transport it to the Johnson Space Center in Houston, and then open it for further examination.

The OSIRIS-REx mission began in 2011, following years of brainstorming and proposals. The spacecraft, built and operated by Lockheed Martin, was chosen by NASA to undertake the mission, which involves bringing asteroid material back to Earth for detailed analysis. The mission’s principal investigator, Dante Lauretta, has been envisioning the events of the mission for nearly two decades.

Bennu, the target asteroid, is believed to be a leftover relic from the early history of the Solar System. Scientists hope that the material collected from Bennu will provide answers to fundamental questions about the origin of life on Earth. The sample return capsule, currently attached to the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, contains the largest pristine sample of extraterrestrial material ever brought back from beyond the Moon.

The landing of the spacecraft will mark the beginning of the next phase of the mission, as scientists prepare to examine the asteroid material. Researchers will gather soil and water samples from the Utah desert to ensure there is no contamination of the samples. The ultimate goal is to gain a better understanding of our origins and the formation of life.

kaynaklar:

– NASA: OSIRIS-REx Mission Website

– University of Arizona: OSIRIS-REx Mission Page

By Vicky Stavropoulou

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

NASA, Dünya'ya Yakın Asteroit Keşfetti ve Örnek İade Görevini Başarılı Bir Şekilde Tamamladı

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Hindistan'ın Ay Uzay Aracının Yeniden Canlandırılmasına İlişkin Umutlar Azalıyor

Eylül 26, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Bilim

Neandertaller Deniz Ürünleri Uzmanıydı, Araştırma Bulguları

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kaçırdın

Bilim

NASA, Dünya'ya Yakın Asteroit Keşfetti ve Örnek İade Görevini Başarılı Bir Şekilde Tamamladı

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Hindistan'ın Ay Uzay Aracının Yeniden Canlandırılmasına İlişkin Umutlar Azalıyor

Eylül 26, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Neandertaller Deniz Ürünleri Uzmanıydı, Araştırma Bulguları

Eylül 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Dünyanın En Eski İnsan Yapımı Yapısı Afrika'da Ortaya Çıkarıldı

Eylül 26, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar