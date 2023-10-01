Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

NASA, Süpernova Kalıntılarının Büyüleyici Videosunu Instagram'da Paylaştı

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ekim 1, 2023
NASA, Süpernova Kalıntılarının Büyüleyici Videosunu Instagram'da Paylaştı

NASA continues to captivate and educate its audience through the stunning images and videos it shares on social media. In a recent Instagram post, NASA showcased a time-lapse video of the Cygnus Loop, the remnants of a star’s supernova explosion.

The video, posted on NASA’s dedicated Hubble Space Telescope page, illustrates the expansion of the shock front of the remnant as it travels into interstellar space at incredible speeds. The caption accompanying the video provides further details about the images captured in 2001 and 2020, showing an orange ribbon of light expanding against the backdrop of black space dotted with stars.

The video quickly went viral, garnering close to 1.4 million views and numerous comments from Instagram users. Some expressed awe at the beauty of the explosion, while others wondered if the colors in the video were enhanced or if they represented the visible spectrum.

NASA’s social media presence plays a crucial role in not only captivating its audience but also educating them about the wonders of the universe. By sharing such mesmerizing content, NASA continues to inspire and ignite curiosity about space exploration.

kaynaklar:
NASA’s Instagram
Hindustan Times

By Vicky Stavropoulou

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

Kuraklık Stresi Yağmur Ormanı Toprak Fonksiyonunda Değişikliklere Neden Olur

Ekim 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Kara Mayınlarını ve TNT Tabanlı Patlamamış Mühimmatın Tespiti İçin Geliştirilen Çığır Açan Protein Tabanlı Biyosensör

Ekim 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

NASA'nın Perseverance Rover'ı Jezero Krateri'nde Marslı Toz Şeytanını Yakaladı

Ekim 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kaçırdın

Bilim

Kuraklık Stresi Yağmur Ormanı Toprak Fonksiyonunda Değişikliklere Neden Olur

Ekim 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Kara Mayınlarını ve TNT Tabanlı Patlamamış Mühimmatın Tespiti İçin Geliştirilen Çığır Açan Protein Tabanlı Biyosensör

Ekim 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

NASA'nın Perseverance Rover'ı Jezero Krateri'nde Marslı Toz Şeytanını Yakaladı

Ekim 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar
Bilim

Asteroid 2008 QY: Ayrıntılar ve Potansiyel Sonuçlar

Ekim 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Yorumlar