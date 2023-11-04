New Horizons: Lucy Spacecraft Discovers Mini-Moon Orbiting Asteroid Dinkinesh

In a groundbreaking mission, NASA’s Lucy spacecraft reached asteroid Dinkinesh this week and made a remarkable discovery. Alongside the main asteroid, Lucy captured an image of a mini-moon, revealing the presence of a previously unknown satellite orbiting Dinkinesh. The momentous finding changes our understanding of asteroids and their celestial companions.

Astronomers were astounded to find that the diminutive Dinkinesh measures only 790 meters in diameter. Its newly discovered companion moon, circling closely, is even smaller, with a size of a mere 220 meters. The flyby of Dinkinesh provided valuable data and images transmitted back to Earth, enabling scientists to confirm this astonishing revelation.

The Lucy spacecraft was sent on this mission as a precursor to its exploration of larger and enigmatic asteroids near Jupiter. Launched in 2021, Lucy is set to encounter the first of these Trojan asteroids in 2027 and spend at least six years studying them. Originally planned to visit seven asteroids, the target list has now expanded to 11 based on recent discoveries.

Originating from the Amharic language of Ethiopia, the name Dinkinesh means “you are marvelous.” Fittingly, Dinkinesh indeed lives up to its name with its remarkable characteristics and the awe-inspiring mini-moon that accompanies it. The Amharic name for Lucy, the famous 3.2 million-year-old human ancestor discovered in Ethiopia during the 1970s, was chosen to honor this groundbreaking mission.

This extraordinary finding highlights the importance of exploring and studying asteroids. Each new discovery sheds light on the complex and dynamic nature of our solar system, deepening our knowledge of the universe and its history. The Lucy spacecraft continues to pave the way for future explorations and discoveries, unraveling the mysteries of space, one celestial body at a time.

What is the Lucy spacecraft?

The Lucy spacecraft is a NASA mission designed to explore the asteroid belt and encounter multiple ancient Trojan asteroids near Jupiter.

What did Lucy discover about asteroid Dinkinesh?

During its flyby of asteroid Dinkinesh, Lucy discovered the presence of a mini-moon orbiting the asteroid. This finding significantly expands our understanding of asteroids and their satellites.

What are some key characteristics of Dinkinesh and its mini-moon?

Dinkinesh, the main asteroid, measures only 790 meters in diameter, while its mini-moon has a size of around 220 meters. These small celestial bodies provide valuable insights into the formation and dynamics of asteroids.

Why is the discovery of a mini-moon significant?

The presence of a mini-moon suggests that asteroids can have their own orbiting satellites. This discovery challenges previous assumptions and adds to our knowledge of the diversity and complexity of asteroids.