Şehir hayatı

Yeni Teknolojileri ve Yapay Zekanın Gücünü Ortaya Çıkarıyoruz

Bilim

NASA, Potansiyel Su Okyanusunun ve Ötegezegendeki Yaşam İşaretlerinin Heyecan Verici Keşfini Duyurdu

ByGabriel Bota

Eylül 11, 2023
NASA, Potansiyel Su Okyanusunun ve Ötegezegendeki Yaşam İşaretlerinin Heyecan Verici Keşfini Duyurdu

Scientists at NASA have made an intriguing discovery using the James Webb telescope, peering 120 light years away from Earth in the constellation Leo. They have found a possible rare water ocean on a giant exoplanet known as K2-18 b. This exoplanet, almost nine times the mass of Earth, is what scientists call a Hycean world, meaning it has the potential to possess a hydrogen-rich atmosphere and a water ocean-covered surface.

NASA’s observations of the planet’s atmosphere have provided evidence to support the possibility of an ocean world. The abundance of methane and carbon dioxide, along with the shortage of ammonia, suggests that there may be a water ocean underneath a hydrogen-rich atmosphere on K2-18 b.

In an even more remarkable finding, the presence of a molecule called dimethyl sulfide (DMS) has been hinted at, which, on Earth, is only produced by life. However, further investigation is required to confirm the presence of DMS and its significance in relation to the potential for life on the exoplanet.

While this is not the first time indications of water have been found on other planets, scientists are still excited about this discovery. It is important to consider diverse habitable environments when searching for life elsewhere, as this finding highlights. The larger Hycean worlds, like K2-18 b, are significantly more conducive to atmospheric observations than smaller rocky planets.

Located in the habitable zone of the cool dwarf star K2-18, this exoplanet has the potential for liquid water to exist on its surface. However, its oceanic conditions may be too hot to support life. The exoplanet’s interior likely contains a high-pressure ice mantle, similar to Neptune, with a thinner hydrogen-rich atmosphere.

The discovery of this potential water ocean and signs of life on K2-18 b was made possible by the advanced technology of the James Webb telescope. It provided a more detailed analysis compared to previous telescopes, allowing scientists to study a fraction of the star’s light as it passed through the exoplanet’s atmosphere.

This exciting finding adds to the remarkable achievements of the James Webb telescope, which has provided unprecedented insights into the origins of the universe and delivered high-resolution images of distant worlds and their surrounding structures.

By Gabriel Bota

İlgili Mesaj

Bilim

Dünyanın Gezegensel Sınırların Aşılması Tehdidi Altındaki İnsan Toplumlarını Destekleme Yeteneği

Eylül 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Lansmana Giden Yol: Karbon Haritalayıcı Koalisyonunda Önemli Kilometre Taşlarına Ulaşmak

Eylül 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Astrofotoğrafçı Yılın Astronomi Fotoğrafçısı Aday Listesine Girdi

Eylül 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kaçırdın

Teknolojilerimiz

Transit ile Tanışın: Sorunsuz Şarkı Geçişleri İçin Bir Eklenti

Eylül 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar
Teknolojilerimiz

WhatsApp, Reklam Verdiği İddialarını Reddetti, WhatsApp Kanalları Özelliğini Başlattı

Eylül 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Yorumlar
Teknolojilerimiz

Volvo ve Polestar Araç Sahipleri Park Ederken veya Şarj Ederken İçerik Yayınlayacak

Eylül 15, 2023 Mafo Brescia 0 Yorumlar
Teknolojilerimiz

Bose Yeni Ultra QuietComfort Kulaklık Serisini Tanıttı

Eylül 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Yorumlar