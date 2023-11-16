Kayıp Orta Ölçekli Ötegezegenlerin Gizemi: Yeni Perspektifler ve Olası Açıklamalar

Astronomers have been studying exoplanets using large telescopes, and they’ve made an intriguing discovery: a significant absence of midsize exoplanets in space. While there are currently over 5,500 confirmed exoplanets, with thousands more under review, astronomers believe that there should be many more trillions of planets in the universe. This missing group of exoplanets falls between super-Earths, which are up to 1.75 times the size of Earth, and mini Neptunes, which are double to quadruple the size of Earth.

The absence of midsize exoplanets has recently become the focus of a study published in The Astronomical Journal. The research team, led by Jessie Christiansen, a research scientist at the Infrared Processing and Analysis Center at Caltech, examined two star clusters in the Milky Way using data from NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope. These star clusters, known as Praesepe and Hyades, provided valuable insights into the peculiar size gap observed in the midsize exoplanet category.

The team proposed two possible explanations for this gap. Firstly, they suggest that certain mini Neptunes could actually shrink over time. If a planet lacks sufficient mass and gravitational force, its atmosphere may be gradually lost due to radiation emitted from its core, causing it to shrink down to the size of a super-Earth. This process would likely occur about 1 billion years into a planet’s life.

Alternatively, the researchers propose the influence of photoevaporation. This phenomenon occurs during a planet’s first 100 million years when its atmosphere is blown away by the radiation from its host star. It can be likened to pointing a hair dryer at an ice cube. The team leans towards the first explanation, as the star systems observed were estimated to be 600 to 800 million years old, and if photoevaporation were the cause, it would likely have occurred much earlier.

To conclusively unravel the mystery of the missing midsize exoplanets, further studies and observations will be necessary. Scientists will need to conduct follow-up research to validate or disprove the findings of this study and shed light on the true nature of the size gap in the midsize exoplanet population.

FAQ

S: Dış gezegenler nelerdir?



A: Exoplanets are planets that orbit stars other than the Sun.

Q: What is the size gap in midsize exoplanets?



A: The size gap refers to the absence of exoplanets that are approximately 1.5 to 2 times the size of Earth, falling between super-Earths and mini Neptunes.

Q: What are super-Earths and mini Neptunes?



A: Super-Earths are exoplanets that are up to 1.75 times the size of Earth, while mini Neptunes are double to quadruple the size of Earth.

Q: What are the possible explanations for the missing midsize exoplanets?



A: The two main hypotheses are that some mini Neptunes shrink over time due to the loss of their atmospheres, or that photoevaporation, where a planet’s atmosphere is blown away by the radiation from its host star, plays a role.

Q: What further research is needed to understand the size gap?



A: Additional studies and observations are required to validate the findings of this research and provide further insights into the missing midsize exoplanets.